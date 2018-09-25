3 people who could manage Roman Reigns

Boo'ed Already

Roman Reigns is your current Universal Champion, and he is the most boo'ed superstar too. The moment he opens up to speak for someone or on something we know that the fans would boo him.

At 3:42 seconds he starts talking and the first thing we hear is loud boos from the crowd that just can't get him or his promos. Also if you look at the way he cuts his promos, it seems like he is trying to make an effort to sound relevant, whereas when the other members in this segment and video tried to cut promos, the fans didn't boo them for their promos but instead it was for their character.

If they boo you for your character, it means that they love your work but not your character. It is also a testament to your amazing work because why would they boo you if you didn't have the skills for the job, but while the fans would listen to your mic work, they just can't stand Roman Reigns.

The fact is also true because unlike his fellow Shield brothers Roman isn't good enough on the mic, or in the ring. He isn't a Lunatic as Dean or as athletic as Seth. Roman has been handed opportunities on a platter while other wrestlers had to earn it by scratching and crawling their way to the top of the chain.

If the WWE wants to change things up, it would a great idea to align him with a manager that can cut great promos and make things work.

In this article, I look at 3 such options, and if you feel someone else can join the list, sound it off in the comments:

#3 Ric Flair

Will 'The Big Dog' become Dirty?

Ric Flair is the dirtiest player in the game, and he isn't currently involved in any angle or capacity within the WWE. He is a newly-wed, and when he returns from vacation, he can return as someone who constantly advises Roman backstage about what he should do in the ring.

When those tactics aren't applied Roman loses the match, and when applied he becomes a victor. This would make Roman think if he should align with Ric or not. Ultimately, 'The Dirtiest Player In The Game' gets the opportunity to provide his services as a Manager after Evolution.

