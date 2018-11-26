×
3 possible candidates who could answer Seth Rollins' IC Title open challenge on Raw tonight

Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.66K   //    26 Nov 2018, 23:19 IST

Finally, after months.
WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will issue an open challenge for the Intercontinental Championship. It would be the first defence of the belt in months, primarily because Rollins was heavily involved in the drama between the Shield and the short-lived Dogs Of War stable. Back before the summer, Rollins hosted a regular open challenge for the title he won at WrestleMania, beating the likes of Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal in some extremely fun matches on Raw.

He eventually lost the IC belt to Dolph Ziggler in another open challenge before regaining it at SummerSlam, following a series of great matches between the pair. Since Rollins’ second victory, he has scarcely defended the title due to the Shield reunion. The belt will be on the line at TLC when the Kingslayer will take on his former brother, Dean Ambrose. But will Rollins even make it to the pay-per-view with the gold?

There is a possibility that Rollins loses the belt tonight during the open challenge due to shenanigans involving the Lunatic Fringe. The feud between the two has become incredibly personal and does not necessarily need the title, so this could be a way of getting it off the current holder while furthering the story between Rollins and Ambrose. It may happen, it may not happen. Anyway, here are three possible candidates who could answer tonight's IC title open challenge.

#3 Dolph Ziggler

Once again?
Once again?

What? Dolph Ziggler again? Yes, this match has been done to death for over five months now and while the action has always been good, it has started to become pretty tiresome. However, remember that this is WWE, and this is Raw. The land of rematches and 50/50 booking. WWE has a bad habit of booking matches between wrestlers who have just feuded, examples include Randy Orton vs Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura. Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler is in danger of following this dreaded pattern.

It could prove to alter the story of the Intercontinental title and transfer it from the Rollins-Ambrose feud to a potential program between Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. The latter is absolutely ready to break out into singles stardom and the Showoff will surely make him look like a million bucks, even more so than he does already. However, open challenges are all about fresh matchups. And this would not be fresh in any way. But always remember, this is Raw.

