3 possible directions for Cody Rhodes if he doesn't finish his story at WWE WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes will compete in arguably the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania XL, challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This will be The American Nightmare's second attempt at "finishing his story" against The Tribal Chief, having lost controversially at WrestleMania 39.

To many, it's now or never for The Grandson of a Plumber to finally claim the title that infamously eluded Dusty Rhodes over 40 years ago at Madison Square Garden. What if he doesn't finish the story in Philadelphia, though? What if The American Nightmare comes up short for a second year in a row?

Here are three possible directions for Cody Rhodes if he doesn't dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL

#3. Cody Rhodes could snap and turn heel at WrestleMania XL

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes' single biggest goal since returning to WWE has been winning the title his father never won. This overwhelming desire has driven him to two consecutive Royal Rumble wins, three WrestleMania main events and massive success as the company's top babyface. What happens, though, when the seemingly final shot at his greatest career goal slips away from him?

The ultimate babyface could snap and, in an instant, go from Superman to Homelander, abandoning his principles in obsessive pursuit of his goal. As Drew McIntyre is demonstrating every week, this can be a very intriguing direction, leading to the best work of The American Nightmare.

The likes of Hollywood Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Roman Reigns himself, are testimony to how a heel turn can do wonders for one's career.

#2. Cody Rhodes gets one more shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Career vs Title match

Expand Tweet

Over the last few weeks, it has been hinted that WrestleMania XL will be Cody Rhodes' last shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The American Nightmare could be barred from going after this most coveted prize as long as Reigns is champion, which could very well be four more years.

It would take very special stakes for The Tribal Chief to grant Rhodes a third shot at his championship. A Career Vs. Title stipulation could tempt him, giving him the chance to finally get rid of his nemesis. It would be even more poetic if he got this opportunity in Madison Square Garden, getting to banish his great rival at the venue of his father's greatest failure.

This would be where The American Nightmare finally conquers The Head of The Table, achieving one of the greatest full-circle moments in WWE history. It would probably also allow the company to have The Needle Mover surpass Hulk Hogan's 1474-day reign as champion, which is reportedly among the company's plans.

#1. Cody Rhodes could have a one-on-one feud with The Rock

Expand Tweet

Many in the WWE Universe have complained that the buildup to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II has felt more like Rhodes vs. The Rock, and for good reason. It's hard to dispute that The American Nightmare has had more animosity, physicality, and promo battles with The Final Boss than with The Tribal Chief. A lot of fans feel like the RAW megastar and The Great One are due for a singles feud down the road.

Should Rhodes be defeated at WrestleMania XL, a feud with The Brahma Bull could be the only way to keep his momentum high. The duo could build a rivalry culminating at SummerSlam, after which The American Nightmare would pursue one final shot at Reigns. The beloved babyface dethroning the Tribal Chief would free up the latter to have a non-title WrestleMania 41 dream match with The People's Champion.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE