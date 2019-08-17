3 possible directions Rey Mysterio could go after Raw

What's next?

Last Monday on Raw, Rey Mysterio suffered a humiliating defeat to Andrade, where he dropped two straight falls to El Idolo. He then had a moment backstage which seemed to cast some doubt over his future in WWE.

Mysterio was asked about the loss and said that he does not know where his career is heading and that he needs to support his family. This could be the beginning of a story for Rey Mysterio, who has not had the best of times since returning.

He got absolutely manhandled by Bobby Lashley on his return and since then, while having some great matches, Andrade has been embarrassing him, time and time again. We do not know what is in store for the Master of the 619, but it is sure to keep viewers intrigued. Could this be the final stage of Mysterio's legendary career? Who knows?

Anyway, here are three directions Rey Mysterio could go in, after his crushing defeat on Monday Night Raw.

#3 Redemption

Will he fight back?

As Rey Mysterio has done throughout his entire career, he could fight back. The matches he has had with Andrade have been legendary and some redemption from the Master of the 619 would not be such a bad thing.

He could even go on to challenge for the United States Championship that he was forced to vacate. It could be seen as somewhat of a last hurrah for Mysterio, as his current run has been seeming.

Dream matches against the likes of AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Ricochet are yet to take place and with Mysterio still part of the active roster, now is the time.

WWE could book the legendary luchador to recover from his recent slump and put over the current generation of talent.

Who knows, this new-found desperation could prove to be the inspiration for a career-defining run that will cement Rey Mysterio's legacy as the biggest little man in WWE history.

