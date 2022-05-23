3 possible directions for Sasha Banks & Noami if they return to WWE Programming

Alas, all that glitters is not gold in WWE. Sasha Banks and Naomi's recent walkout proves that money can't always buy happiness.

In all honesty, there isn't a single cheesy metaphor, corny cliche, or lighthearted punch line humorous enough to find a silver lining in this catastrophe. No one wins here. Not the company, the superstars involved, or the fans.

WWE recently stated that Sasha Banks and Naomi were scheduled to compete in a six-way bout to determine Bianca Belair's next challenger for the Raw Women's Championship. Unfortunately for WWE, things didn't go as planned.

Sasha and Naomi were reportedly tired of not being given enough respect at their place of work and finally had enough. Subsequently, the two relinquished their titles and walked out during the live broadcast that night.

Though the duo are currently suspended, they have yet to be released. What happens if cooler heads prevail and they return to TV? Here are three possible directions for Sasha Banks and Naomi should they return to WWE television.

#3. The punishment from WWE continues for Sasha Banks and Naomi

WWE @WWE Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/8xhJe0l5bV

It apparently wasn't enough for the company to strip the tag team of their titles and suspend them indefinitely. WWE has now pulled all Sasha's and Naomi's merch from their website and replaced both superstars in various intro packages as well.

In a perfect world, this high school playground bullcorn ends immediately and the two parties sit down whilst having a mature discussion about future plans. If it can't be guaranteed that there will be no more broken promises, strife, or shenanigans, then they can all agree to disagree, shake hands, and part ways.

But this is wrestling, and we all know things rarely go down that way. There's a good chance that Naomi and Sasha will get jobbed out within the first few months of their return from suspension if they do decide to come back.

#2. They challenge the new Women's Tag Team titleholders and proclaim themselves to be the real champions

As aforementioned, Sasha and Naomi have been suspended for an indefinite amount of time. This could mean weeks, it could mean months, or it could even mean until their contracts expire.

If things cool down and they continue wrestling for the company in the future, there will more than likely be new Women's Tag Team Champions by the time their suspensions are lifted. Seeing as how they were never pinned or made to submit in regards to losing their titles, this angle seems to write itself.

Regardless of whether the company wants them to win or lose, getting a few months' worth of an undisputed Women's Tag Team Champions storyline doesn't seem like much of a stretch in this case.

#1. The walkout heard around the world works to their favor in the long run

Whether you agree with what Sasha and Naomi did or not, it's no secret that Vince McMahon's company has its fair share of detractors in regards to booking talent and overall creative direction.

The duo are currently having to endure the wrath of The E at the moment, but maybe a few months will go by and this whole ordeal will cause everyone involved to realize the sheer and utter ridiculousness of it all.

Perhaps WWE will start looking at the Banks/Naomi walkout in a different light after a few years. Perhaps what they first perceived as a selfish act perpetrated by two spoiled brats will be seen as a last resort by two superstars who'd been sold a bill of goods one too many times.

If that happens, maybe the company will change for the better. If not for Naomi and Sasha Banks, then perhaps for the next generation of superstars.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell