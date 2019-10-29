3 possible finishes for Braun Strowman vs Tyson Fury at WWE Crown Jewel 2019

Seth Carter

Fury and Strowman could be the most interesting match on the card for Crown Jewel

On October 31st, WWE Crown Jewel from Saudi Arabia will feature current Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Tyson Fury facing off against The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

The feud between Fury and Strowman has been surrounded by a lot of buzz, but questions revolving around their in-ring chemistry, and Fury's transition from boxing to wrestling still remain.

WWE's rich history has seen boxers taking on Superstars, and the company has handled these crossovers in various ways. The clash between Fury and Strowman will make for an interesting bout since they are almost of the same size, and are two big names as well.

Given the high profile clash that is set to take place at Saudi Arabia, here's a look at three most likely finishes for the Braun Strowman v Tyson Fury fight.

#3 Tyson Fury squashes Braun Strowman

Fury packs a punch in the real world.

This is not ideal, but let us acknowledge the possibility of Tyson Fury demolishing Braun Strowman. WWE has placed competitive fighters coming from outside of WWE such as Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, Ronda Rousey among others on high pedestals in the past. Since Tyson Fury is an undefeated World Champion, it would not be out of the realm of possibility that he knocks Strowman out with one blow.

One has to believe that Tyson Fury's camp would not have found this deal beneficial to his brand if he were to be obliterated by Strowman. While Fury taking Strowman down in one punch may not be a popular finish among the fans, it would certainly be a surprise and could mask any in-ring limitations Tyson Fury may have.

WWE is reportedly paying Fury around $15 million for the match and if the company plans to conduct future business with Fury or any other mainstream athlete, it is important to make them look good. A swift knockout by Fury is a believable way to end this match.

