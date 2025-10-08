3 Possible Finishes for John Cena vs. AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 08, 2025 08:00 GMT
John Cena is 17-time WWE Champion! (Credits: WWE.Com)
The former Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, is set to lock horns with one of his arch-rivals, AJ Styles, at Crown Jewel: Perth this weekend. The contest was booked after The Leader of the Cenation called for the bout via his official X (fka Twitter) account.

Stylistically, Cena vs. Styles is a good matchup, and upon revisiting their past encounters, there is no doubt that their final bout is going to be a five-star classic.

In this article, we will examine three possible finishes for AJ Styles vs. John Cena at Crown Jewel 2025.

#3. John Cena gets a clear win

Many may have forgotten, but The Phenomenal One and The Leader of the Cenation have an even record of 2-2, with the first two bouts won by AJ Styles and the next two won by John Cena.

This match will not only be their last match, but also the tie-breaker; both icons will go beyond their limits to win. However, Cena may return with vengeance, as he was dominated in his last match against Brock Lesnar. That said, the heat inside him could help him emerge as the better man this weekend, and he could end up defeating Styles clean.

#2. Shocking heel turn

AJ Styles has been a babyface superstar for a while now and has been riding a midcard run on the Stamford-based promotion for a long time. His persona feels redundant, and a former champion indeed needs to elevate his gimmick to regain his spot at the top.

As he himself has revealed, he may retire by next year. Therefore, his turning heel on John Cena and winning the match at Perth would be a perfect gimmick shift for Styles, and this may lead to his new reign in WWE.

#1. Reigning WWE champion may cost John Cena his match

The Chain Gang Soldier has won every valuable prize and title in World Wrestling Entertainment. However, the only title that the 48-year-old legend has not held is the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

John Cena has named the reigning WWE IC titleholder, Dominik Mysterio, as one of the few stars he would like to face before his in-ring career ends. "Dirty" Dom could do the unthinkable and interfere during the match between Styles and Cena to cost The Phenomenal One his bout, given their recent history on RAW. However, instead, he may end up costing The Last Real Champion his match.

This would set a match between Mysterio and Cena, which may take place during John's next RAW appearance.

With a lot of possibilities, it will be interesting to see how Styles vs. Cena unfolds this weekend.

Quick Links

