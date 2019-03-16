×
3 Possible Matches For WrestleMania 35

Rishi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
318   //    16 Mar 2019, 02:45 IST

Wrestlemania 35 is just a few weeks away
Wrestlemania 35 is just a few weeks away

WrestleMania is the biggest pro-wrestling event of the year. It was established in 1985, and since then, it is always treated as the A level pay-per-view. Every WWE superstar dreams of having a WrestleMania moment.

The Grandest Stage of Them All is the event where each and every title is defended by the superstars, but till now only 3 title matches have been confirmed for the PPV where Brock Lesnar is going to defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch and Buddy Murphy will defend his Cruiserweight title.

We all know that anything can happen in WWE and as The Show of Shows is only a few weeks away, WWE will be doing their best build some of the high profile matches to entertain their fans. Here are the 3 matches which can possibly happen at WrestleMania 35.

#3 Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre 


Roman Reigns spears Drew McIntyre
Roman Reigns spears Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns returned to WWE after his 4 month battle with leukemia. He immediately re-formed The Shield to take on the trio of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin at WWE Fastlane.

At this week's Raw, we saw McIntyre attacking Roman. The attack was so brutal that Reigns was not even able to walk on his own. Since his return from leukemia Roman did not have any solo match. It seems that his first one-on-one match is going to be against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.  

Roman vs. McIntyre will be the battle between two powerhouses. Roman is the Big face of the company and McIntyre is the biggest heel so this could be the must-watch match of the pay-per-view. It seems that WWE is trying to push McIntyre so that he can be in the title match in the near future.

1 / 3 NEXT
Rishi
ANALYST
