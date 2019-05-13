3 Possible opponents for Brock Lesnar at the Saudi Arabia event

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 154 // 13 May 2019, 05:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Beast in The East

Saudi Arabia is all set to hold their third major WWE pay-per-view event in the Kingdom, and WWE is coming at them with all guns blazing once again. With the company trying to make things work extremely well in the Middle East, the event will feature WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar and more, and it'll stream live on the WWE Network.

While a few of the names mentioned above are actively competing superstars, many are legendary names who now only appear once in a blue moon to make things more interesting whenever WWE needs them. Brock Lesnar is one name which falls between the two categories, and literally only shows up whenever he wants.

Since Saudis like to pay top dollar to get the best entertainment, we can expect Lesnar to battle in a match for the third consecutive time in the Kingdom. In this article, we look at the three possible opponents for The Beast in The Middle East.

#3 Triple H

Lesnar and Triple H have had a few epic matches in the past

We’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it twice, and we could very well see it a thousand more times! A match between Brock Lesnar and Triple H is always a treat to watch as the two superstars have an undying past and have a chemistry that makes their matches work like a charm. Triple H battled John Cena at the first Saudi Arabian event and gracefully took a loss form the sixteen-time World Champion.

HHH teamed up with Shawn Michaels to take on The Brothers of Destruction (Kane and The Undertaker) at the second event. This could lead to Triple H battling another established and well-known and loved superstar like Brock Lesnar in a match which could prove to be his last.

Even if that’s not the case, a match between these two men is always welcome in the world of wrestling, as we have watched them put up some of the greatest and most brutal matches which have not only involved Brock Lesnar dominating throughout.

1 / 3 NEXT