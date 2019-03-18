3 possible opponents for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 35

It seems likely that former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will end up going one on one with Drew McIntyre at the upcoming WrestleMania 35 show, where he'll presumably defeat Scotsman and then move on to a Universal Championship program with either Seth Rollins or Brock Lesnar.

Remember, Roman Reigns had to relinquish the Universal Championship shortly after winning it due to being diagnosed with leukaemia. But he's back now, and he's at 100 per cent, which means that it's only a matter of time before he ends up challenging for the title that he never lost.

There aren't a ton of possible match-ups for Reigns after WWE's biggest show of the year, but that might change after the company's annual Superstar Shakeup on April 15.

So, the three potential opponents are a combination of Raw superstars, and SmackDown Live stars who could be moving over to the red brand after WrestleMania 35.

#3 Brock Lesnar

Even though the WWE fans might not be too high on a potential program between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, the company might just go ahead with it, especially if Lesnar successfully defends the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35.

Last year at the Greatest Royal Rumble show, Lesnar defeated Reigns in a cage match, and the finish was quite controversial. But this time around, WWE would likely have Reigns defeat Lesnar in Saudi Arabia, thus reclaiming the championship that he never lost.

It's not crazy to expect that Lesnar will be a part of WWE's next show in Saudi Arabia on May 3, as he's been paid a ton of money to be a part of the previous two shows in the country. If WWE is to do this match, it would be smart to do it at their next Saudi show simply because that might be the only place where the fans don't turn on the match.

