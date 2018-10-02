3 possible outcomes of Super Show-Down WWE spoiled on Raw

The Deadman will clash with WWE's COO, Triple H in an epic contest at WWE Super Show-Down

Given WWE Super Show-Down is just 6 days away, the recent go-home edition of Monday Night Raw featured WWE hyping the event. Though the episode was quite predictable for the most part, the main event featuring the likes of HHH, The Brothers of Destruction, and Shawn Michaels was not only nostalgic but also the standout segment of the show.

WWE Super Show-Down promises to be an epic saga. Given the plethora of high voltage, action-packed clashes, it may prove to be one of the best pay-per-views of 2018. If the encounter between Triple H and The Undertaker is nostalgic and exciting, then Mr. Hustle Loyalty and Respect, John Cena, partnering with Bobby Lashley in a tag team match is another amusing aspect of the show.

Though the recent episode received mixed reviews from the fans, WWE may have spilled the beans regarding Super Show-Down.

So, without further ado, let us look at 3 possible outcomes of Super Show-Down WWE may have spoiled this week on Raw.

#3 The team of John Cena and Bobby Lashley being victorious

Lashley and John Cena will form an amusing pair at Super Show-Down

Bobby Lashley will pair up with 16 time World Champion John Cena to take on the duo of Kevin Owens and Elias Samson at WWE Super Show-Down.

Given his busy schedule outside WWE, John Cena has not seen inside the ring for a while now. However, the leader of the Cenation will return this Sunday to team up with Lashley at Melbourne, Australia.

The recent episode of Monday Night Raw featured Kevin Owens getting better of The Powerhouse, Bobby Lashley in a singles match and the heel duo standing tall. Thus, WWE may have spoiled the potential outcome of the match for this Sunday. Since we saw the heels gaining the upper hand this week, expect the babyface duo to emerge victorious at the upcoming event.

