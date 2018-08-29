3 possible outcomes for Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

The Monster

On 27 August 2018, Braun Strowman sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy by announcing that he would cash in his ‘Monster in the Bank’ contract at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. To make matters more interesting, he revealed that the match would take place inside the demonic ‘Hell in a Cell’ structure.

The current Reigns vs Strowman rivalry was ignited during the WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam. Strowman walked intimidatingly towards the ring, while signalling his intentions of taking a shot at whoever came out on top between Lesnar and Reigns.

After Reigns emerged victorious, Strowman was en route to cashing his contract on the following episode of Raw. However, The Shield got in the way and prevented him from doing so. In response, Strowman decided to lay down the gauntlet for a match inside the most devilish structure of all.

With both superstars at the top of their game, the match promises to be ‘one for the ages'. The WWE have made the right move in coming up with a match as intriguing as the Hell in a Cell battle.

Now that the booking has come to fruition, we now look at three possible courses this match could take. Through this article, we will also look at the implications each course of action would have on both superstars moving forward.

Without further ado, here are the three ways the titanic encounter could end.

#3 Bray Wyatt turns against Strowman and helps Reigns retain the title

Bray Wyatt could end up costing Strowman the title

Strowman was introduced to the WWE Universe as the ‘Black Sheep’ of The Wyatt Family. After an initial period as part of the family, he is now a monster who is dominating the singles landscape.

On the other hand, Bray Wyatt, the head of The Wyatt Family, is currently not embroiled in any feud. An untimely injury to Matt Hardy brought their faction to a premature end. With Wyatt not actively engaged with anyone, the WWE can explore the possibility of a mentor Bray up against his protégé - Strowman.

The Reigns vs Strowman match would go on till a point where both superstars are down. The lights would then suddenly go off, and Wyatt would emerge, casting a threatening eye at Reigns. However, in an unexpected turn of events, he would proceed to hit the Sister Abigail on his former family member, and help Reigns reign supreme.

The rivalry would enable both superstars to realise their untapped potential while going toe to toe against each other. Though there are factions of the WWE Universe who will enjoy a stint with Strowman as the champion, an opportunity like this doesn’t come around very often.

Wyatt would add another dynamic to the feud, and help Strowman develop. The prospect of the mystical powers of Wyatt up against the physical strength of Strowman is one that the WWE should pull out all the stops for.

Strowman is in it for the long haul, and will eventually lay his hands on the ultimate prize. However, the best move currently is to set up the mentor versus protégé rivalry and let the roof come off.

