3 possible reasons why The Shield were added into the Raw tag-team title picture

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.55K // 11 Sep 2018, 20:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will challenge for the RAW tag-team titles

In this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, The Shield took their revenge against everyone who attacked them last week.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

This week, Ambrose and Rollins also attacked Ziggler and McIntyre and after that, the acting General Manager told them not to show up. However, they didn't listen to him and later showed up by saying they are not The Shield but just Ambrose and Rollins.

They also threatened him with an arrest of his own. Later, Corbin booked a match between Ambrose and Rollins vs Ziggler and McIntyre for the Raw Tag Team championships.

Today, we will take a look at three reasons why The Shield were added into the Raw Tag Team Title picture.

#3 To improve the condition of the Raw Tag Team division

Braun Strowman and Nicholas winning was not good for the tag-team title picture

Ever since Strowman and 10-year-old Nicholas won the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 34, the Tag Team Titles have become a joke.

The division also suffered a lot of things in the recent past, the company tried to improve the condition of it by pairing Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy and even giving them the titles. However, this didn't help the division and later the B-team won the championships.

Then, the condition of Tag Team division became worse but last week Ziggler and McIntyre became the new tag team champions instead of The Revival winning the gold which they deserved.

To make the title more relevant, WWE needed big tag teams and maybe this is why The Shield was added to the title picture.

1 / 3 NEXT