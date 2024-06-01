AJ Styles had the WWE Universe in the palm of his hands when he teased his retirement on the latest episode of SmackDown. While he appeared to be calling it a career throughout the night, The Phenomenal One turned the tides on everyone to close out the show.

After a brief exchange with Cody Rhodes, Styles attacked the Undisputed WWE Champion in the ring. He capped off his attack by giving Rhodes a Styles Clash on the mats from the steel steps ringside.

The big question around the shocking moment was why AJ Styles teased his retirement. He could have done so for any of the next three possible reasons.

#3. AJ Styles wanted to surpass one of WWE's most despised stars

Dominik Mysterio has a special relationship with the WWE Universe

Being a heel is usually easy for some stars. Attacks from behind and insulting an opponent are often the quickest ways to get heat. Some performers are just heat magnets, like Grayson Waller, Baron Corbin, and The Miz (when he's a heel).

For the last two years, Dominik Mysterio has been one of the most despised WWE stars. He can't utter a word in a promo without deafening boos from the audience. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Styles claimed that he wanted to be hated more than Dominik Mysterio.

While Styles has built too much goodwill with the fans over his career, he needed something detestable to put him over the top. By faking his retirement, he may not have matched Dominik's level of fan disdain, but he's on his way.

#2. It provides Cody Rhodes with a major feud until SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes bested AJ Styles at Backlash France

While Clash at the Castle and Money in the Bank are next on WWE's calendar of premium live events, SummerSlam is the next huge event of the year.

It's often only second to WrestleMania in scope of size and importance. Being changed to a two-night event in 2026 supports its spot as the second biggest show of the year.

SummerSlam also happens to be almost two months away. Cody Rhodes needs to be kept busy before a blockbuster title defense in Cleveland.

By revisiting his feud with AJ Styles from Backlash: France, The American Nightmare will be busy for the next few months. It also gives fans an encore of a dream match that's only happened once in history.

#1. Faking something so important heightens the impact of the moment

The best heel turns involve highly emotional moments or betraying a steadfast ally. The Shield's dissolution was extremely effective because Seth Rollins betrayed his brothers-in-arms only to join the dark side.

The same goes for Mark Henry's faux retirement, only to blindside John Cena years ago. Few moments in an athlete's career are more emotional than retirement, so teasing it is a big deal.

AJ Styles did that throughout the night as he conversed with LA Knight, The OC, Nick Aldis, and LA Knight. He even mentioned how he called Cody Rhodes "Little Bro" in reference to Bullet Club business.

Since his retirement claim was actually a misdirect, it was highly successful. The fans were eating it up and everyone from Knight to Rhodes to Michin thought he was indeed calling it a day on his career. The emotional rollercoaster ride only intensified the heel turn.

