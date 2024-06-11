3 possible reasons why Bron Breakker must crash WWE Clash at the Castle

Bron Breakker continues to wreak havoc on Monday Night RAW and it appears that nobody can stop him from taking out his opponents. During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Big Bad Booty Nephew defeated Ilja Dragunov and assaulted Ricochet backstage, leading the former United States Champion to a medical facility.

Before attacking Ricochet backstage, Bron went one-on-one against Dragunov and hit him with a Spear multiple times, setting the tone for his feud with the former NXT Champion to extend for the coming weeks and premium live events.

Bron Breakker continues to make bold statements, but he has yet to appear in a premium live event since moving to the red brand during the 2024 WWE Draft. Still, this could change should he appear at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Trending

With that in mind, we take a look at three reasons why The Big Bad Booty Nephew must crash WWE Clash at the Castle 2024.

#3. Extending his current storyline and feud with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce

Bron Breakker is not getting along well with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce after the latter refused to put him in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. Since then, Bron has attacked multiple superstars and Adam Pearce is trying to contain him.

Following his assault on Ricochet during the latest episode of RAW, Breakker is expected to face consequences, and crashing the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event would further extend his storyline with Pearce. In that scenario, the RAW General Manager might take action against the former NXT Champion as part of the storyline, suspending him indefinitely.

#2. Starting new feuds

Bron Breakker is considered the next big thing in WWE and Monday Night RAW, but he has no direction aside from attacking his opponents backstage at the moment.

Thus, crashing the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event could help him set the tone for new feuds, which could feature reigning champions Sami Zayn and Damian Priest, and challengers like Chad Gable and Drew McIntyre, or The Judgment Day members.

That way, he could also make a bold statement for the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, which is considered one of the most important events in WWE.

#1. Making a statement for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship

As known by many, Bron Breakker is considered championship material, and his dominant run in NXT as the NXT Champion was solid proof. Thus, we could see The Big Bad Booty Nephew interfering in the World Heavyweight Championship match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre at the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event, making a statement for a shot at the top prize on the red brand.

Even though the most likely scenario is for Breakker to challenge for a mid-card title like the Intercontinental Championship first, Clash at the Castle 2024 could help him emerge as a future world title contender.

With that being said, the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event could be a sign of what to expect next for the former NXT Champion, even though it is very likely that WWE will look to extend Breakker's current feud with Adam Pearce, especially after what happened on RAW, where Pearce was not present. The RAW General Manager is expected to address Breakker's actions next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback