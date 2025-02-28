3 possible reasons why Omos hasn't returned to WWE TV yet 

WWE fans have been curious about Omos' status ever since he didn't participate in the recent Men's Royal Rumble Match. He last wrestled on WWE TV back in April 2024.

Ad

The Nigerian Giant emerged as one of the stars to look out for during the pandemic era. He rose to prominence as AJ Styles' bodyguard/tag team partner and won Tag Team Gold in his WrestleMania debut. However, his booking over the last couple of years hasn't been as triumphant.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

When his short but well-received stint in Pro Wrestling Noah came to a halt this January, fans thought WWE would begin featuring him on TV again. However, that didn't happen, and there could be three reasons behind it.

#3 The former Tag Team Champion could be undergoing a significant repackage

Before he partnered up with AJ Styles, Omos played a variety of on-screen roles. From being a 'Giant Ninja' to serving as the bouncer for the controversial RAW Underground, the seven-foot-three star knows a thing or two about versatility.

Ad

It's no surprise that WWE sees Omos as an attractive talent. So, it would make sense if the company is planning on maximizing the larger-than-life aspect of his presentation. Thus, his extended absence might be due to the creative team working on plans to repackage him in a significant way.

A repackaging similar to that of household characters such as Kane and Mankind could be the key to turning Omos into a current-day icon.

Ad

#2 WWE could be waiting for the perfect opportunity to reunite AJ Styles and Omos

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Nigerian star's best work so far in WWE was his alliance with The Phenomenal One. Having a gifted veteran like Styles by his side ensured that the newcomer got to focus solely on his strengths while competing in front of massive crowds.

As for AJ Styles, he recently made his return and has been among the most popular stars on RAW. He is currently feuding with The Judgment Day. While the Georgia native has been getting the better of the villainous group so far, it might only be a matter of time before the numbers disadvantage gets to him.

Ad

Once, and if, that happens, WWE could have Styles' former tag-team partner make his triumphant return, leading to their reunion. A babyface run for the duo could do wonders in making RAW's tag-team division a must-see affair.

#1 WWE might not want to throw away his return during a tremendously stacked Road to WrestleMania

After Elimination Chamber, the Road to WrestleMania 41 will only rack up the immense momentum leading to the Show of Shows. With stars such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes & possibly The Rock in the mix, the main-event picture is bound to be iconic.

Ad

Thus, there's a strong chance several lower and midcard storylines won't get the attention they are owed. Furthermore, given the improvements Omos showcased during his Pro Wrestling Noah run, it's highly possible that fans will give him a warm welcome when he returns to WWE TV.

So, his much-anticipated comeback should be a moment to remember, not just part of a throwaway segment during such a busy time of the year. Hence, WWE might be intentionally saving Omos' return for the post-WrestleMania 41 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback