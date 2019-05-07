3 Possible reasons why WWE has made Naomi lose 7 PPV matches in a row

Naomi and her husband had developed backstage heat after a controversial incident with Detroit Police

The former 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi has developed a 7-match losing streak on WWE pay-per-views. This statistic has gone unnoticed by many of the top wrestling pundits and fans as WWE has often booked Naomi in multi-woman matches.

Naomi's last pay-per-view victory came way back at WrestleMania 34 where she won the first ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. However, since that night things have not gone in Naomi's favor as she has been demoted to the position of an undercard performer.

She had lost the 2018 women's Money In The Bank ladder match, a tag team match at WWE Super Show Down, a #1 Contender's Battle Royal at WWE Evolution, the 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Match, the Royal Rumble, the tag team match inside Elimination Chamber and the WrestleMania 35 Women's Battle Royal to build a 7-match losing streak.

The former member of Team B.A.D. is all set to compete in the 2019 women's Money in the Bank ladder match but not many fans expect her to emerge as Mrs. Money in the Bank 2019. Here are the 3 reasons WWE has transformed Naomi from a champion to a jobber -

#3 Absence of trust after the SummerSlam 2017 incident

Naomi and JBL messed up on the commentary table.

A lot of members of the WWE Universe may remember that Naomi was the top female superstar for months after the brand split but she never returned to the title picture ever since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2017. This was the last time we saw Naomi in a singles match on a WWE pay-per-view.

The fact that Naomi lost her title to Natalya clean raised many eyebrows but it was then revealed that Naomi had made an unscripted statement on WWE TV which led to her downfall. The then SmackDown commentator JBL had asked the champion if she had planned a special ring entrance for SummerSlam to which Naomi answered affirmatively.

The reality was that WWE had no plans for a special entrance for Naomi but they had to plan one because of her statement on live TV. Thus, this incident may have reduced WWE's trust in Naomi and they never ever tried to insert her in the main event picture of the women's division once again.

