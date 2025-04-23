3 Possible replacements for Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown

Several WWE Superstars are on the sidelines of late, either injured or waiting to make their return to the company after recovering from an injury. While the list is already quite long, another name has now joined the list of stars injured and is set to take some major time off WWE TV.

Tama Tonga, one of the major players of The Bloodline story, is reportedly injured and is expected to be away until his recovery. As per recent reports from PWNexus, Tonga has suffered an injury that requires surgery, due to which he was written off WWE TV with a massive attack from LA Knight on SmackDown before WrestleMania.

With Tama Tonga injured, WWE might need to replace him soon to back up Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu before both men engage in a rumored feud against each other on the blue brand.

Let’s check out a few possible replacements for the star on SmackDown.

#3. Tonga Loa returns

Tama Tonga’s brother Tonga Loa has not appeared on TV following his injury at Survivor Series: WarGames. The star reportedly tore his biceps during the match and is still recovering from it, with the WWE Universe waiting for him to come back and add a twist to the Fatu-Sikoa storyline.

Tonga Loa could be an adequate replacement for Tama Tonga, with the star expected to feature in the potential Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa feud, which could lead to a massive storyline in the future.

Loa replacing Tama while he is injured could also be built as a foundation for a feud between themselves sometime in the future, which could help both men garner a lot of attention from the fans.

#2. Hikuleo makes his WWE debut

One of the newest WWE signings who has not yet made an appearance in the company is Hikuleo. The Samoan has been rumored to head to the Stamford-based promotion and join the Bloodline rivalry for quite some time now, and this might be the perfect opportunity for the star to show up.

Hikuleo could mark his arrival in the company as the newest member of Bloodline when Tama Tonga is ruled out due to injury. Hikuleo could end up being a great replacement for the star, with the debuting star using the opportunity he has received and build a massive feud with Tama Tonga once he returns from his break.

Hikuleo making an impact on the blue brand could further add to the expected Solo Sikoa - Jacob Fatu feud. The young star is expected to have a good showing after speculations of his capabilities have been growing among fans.

#1. Bronson Reed rejoins Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

Bronson Reed shocked the world when he aligned with Solo Sikoa and The New Bloodline before the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Reed was a part of the WarGames match in the PLE before he injured himself, causing fans to sit up and take notice of the Australian star.

Bronson Reed could come out on this week’s episode of SmackDown, as a potential replacement for Tama Tonga and support to Solo Sikoa in his developing storyline with the new United States Champion Jacob Fatu.

Further, Reed and Sikoa could form a dominant duo on SmackDown and take over the tag team division of the company with their dominance. A potential run as tag team champions could elevate both men’s careers in the company, and finally shine the spotlight on several stars of the Stamford-based company.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for the blue brand when Tama Toga takes time off TV for his surgery.

