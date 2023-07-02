3 possible scenarios for Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2023

WWE's Money in the Bank PLE proved to be an evening of shocking moments that will certainly be remembered for years to come. However, one moment that wasn't so shocking for many was Seth Rollins retaining his World Heavyweight Championship. But don't fret just yet, Bálor fans, The part-time Demon may not be done with his World Championship pursuits.

Is Bálor going to find his way back into another World Heavyweight Championship program? Could Damian Priest thwart his plans? Who is best suited to be Seth "Freakin" Rollins' opponent at SummerSlam? Read on for some potential possibilities.

#3. Seth Rollins faces Finn Bálor in a WWE SummerSlam rematch this year

Though he came up short in his latest effort to dethrone his arch-rival, Seth Rollins, the first-ever WWE Universal Champion still has a bone to pick with The Visionary.

Bálor could blame his loss on Damian Priest, seeing as how Sénior Money in the Bank was present during his match. Moreover, Finn could bring up the fact that Rollins may have defeated his human incarnation but not his Demon entity.

Therefore, everything would come full circle at SummerSlam. Rollins would then be set to defend his championship against The Demon, Finn Bálor. The same Demon who defeated him to become the first-ever WWE Universal Champion at the exact same event seven years back.

#2. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest in a triple threat match

You probably didn't need to be reminded that Seth Rollins battled Finn Bálor at the 2016 edition of SummerSlam to determine the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. But just in case you need to be reminded, please don't hesitate to scope the Tube for Bálor's recent promos. His latest diatribes expertly illustrate the mind of a bitter and tortured soul who's desperate to avenge his unceremonious fall from grace.

Bálor's tunnel vision for revenge has seemingly driven a wedge between him and his Judgement Day cohort, Damian Priest. Furthermore, it seems like the latter might be on the verge of exiting the stable.

Could their tension lead to a triple threat situation at SummerSlam? Sure, Priest has possession of the MITB contract, but that doesn't mean he can't compete for a title match anymore. Does anyone remember Seth Rollins vs. John Cena vs. Brock Lesner at the Royal Rumble in 2015?

#1. Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

Before we go any further, let's analyze our options. Cody Rhodes will probably be resuming his feud with Brock Lesnar in the weeks building up to SummerSlam. Seth Rollins wants to be known as a fighting champion, so a tag team match might not suffice. So let's not delve too deeply into fantasy booking random feuds besides the one Rollins is currently involved in.

Of course, there's always the possibility of WWE going in a different direction, and what better alternate than Dominik Mysterio? It's been established that Finn and Seth's rivalry could come full circle, but what about the saga of Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio?

Dirty Dom made his in-ring debut at the 2020 edition of SummerSlam. His opponent was none other than Seth Rollins. Back then, The Visionary portrayed the villain while Dominik played the protagonist. What if the roles were reversed?

