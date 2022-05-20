WWE SmackDown - 3 possible surprises - Potential new Bloodline member cost RK-Bro; Sasha Banks and Naomi return

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown could be a critical show for the blue brand. RK-Bro will face The Usos in a Tag Team Championship Unification Match, and the tag team division's direction could change after the bout.

Meanwhile, Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE RAW has left the women's tag team picture in utter disarray. Could that be addressed on Friday?

A couple of surprises could help with the changes WWE appears to be ushering in. Let's take a look at what could happen this week on SmackDown.

It should be noted that none of the surprises are set in stone, and these are not reports or rumors. These are simply some of the things that might happen and are not something that is confirmed.

#3. Sasha Banks and Naomi return to WWE SmackDown

Sasha Banks and Naomi both walked out of RAW. Since then, multiple reports have emerged speculating about the reason. WWE even released a statement about the same.

However, there has also been speculation that it might be nothing more than a work and not legitimate.

If it is indeed a work, this would be the perfect opportunity for WWE to continue that storyline. It would allow them to build a SmackDown where the new Women's Tag Team Champions will be crowned. Banks and Naomi could then return to claim they were the legitimate champions, and build a feud with the new champs.

It would be quite a surprise after a week of speculation.

#2. Drew Gulak finally gets a push

Drew Gulak recently suffered assaults at the hands of Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser, even losing to the former in a match earlier this month. However, since losing, he has showcased a more restless nature.

He seemed to hint at his berserk side, destroying the backstage area after losing. This could be part of a storyline where he finally gets some momentum.

While he's unlikely to defeat Gunther, he could attack his henchman, Ludwig Kaiser, this week on SmackDown. This would give him a slight push to add to his feud with Gunther.

#1. Sami Zayn claims to be the new member of The Bloodline

For a while now, Sami Zayn has been attempting to work with Roman Reigns on SmackDown. The Bloodline has been reluctant but used him to face Riddle in the past anyway.

The Usos will face RK-Bro this week in a championship unification match. This match could significantly affect the tag team title situation given that one team would now hold both RAW and SmackDown Championships.

Zayn has been trying to get into The Bloodline to gain their favor. This would be the perfect opportunity for him to do so by helping The Usos defeat RK-Bro. He could then claim to be the newest member of The Bloodline.

While it's unlikely that Roman Reigns would add a non-family member to his faction, Zayn's delusions would make him think it was possible. It could lead to some hilarious segments and even a feud in the future.

