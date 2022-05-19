×
New reports emerge about the reason for Naomi walking out of Monday Night RAW

Naomi is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion!
Saunak Nag
Modified May 19, 2022 09:46 PM IST
The latest episode of WWE RAW witnessed a moment of huge controversy as Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the arena before the main event. A report has emerged highlighting a possible reason why The Glow decided to join The Boss in her decision.

WWE's statement after RAW revealed that The Boss raised issues about the promotion's creative plans. It noted that the two female stars left their Tag Team Titles in John Laurinitis' office before leaving.

American journalist Dave Meltzer explained there might be a very different reason for the walkout on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. He elaborated that Naomi might be having issues with the new contract WWE is offering her:

“The deal is, and this was brought up to me as well, is that her [Naomi’s] contract, I guess it’s expiring soon but she’s been in negotiations for a new deal. It’s possible that they might go with the idea that she’s not leaving no matter what, her family’s here, and so they don’t feel the leverage that they might have felt with Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn or someone where if we lowball them, they’re gonna leave, so we have to give them a pretty big offer."
He further stated that superstars these days are getting huge raises in their new contracts and last Monday was an opportunity for the 34-year-old to put pressure on Vince McMahon's brand:

“In her case, maybe they wouldn’t do it, but most people that are getting new deals are getting substantial raises, major raises right now because there’s a wrestling war going on. The salary structure of WWE talent has increased greatly because of this, and this is a great time for her to make more money, maybe not a lot more money, but certainly more money, this probably won’t help her cause in the negotiation.” (H/T: WrestleTalk.com)

Jimmy Smith on being in commentary during Sasha and Naomi's walkout

WWE RAW Commentator Jimmy Smith expressed his thoughts on announcing the Sasha and Naomi walkout.

Smith spoke on his Unlocking the Cage podcast and discussed their difficulties during the last-minute change. He said it's very tough to alter all the graphics, segments, and timings in such a short span:

"You don’t do that last minute, folks. You don’t voluntarily change something huge in the main event. All your graphics have to change. All your segments have to change. All your timing changes. Everything changes. You don’t do that, ‘Oh, because we felt like it.’ That does not happen.” (H/T: Fightful)
Though backstage reports claim that the two wrestlers won't be released, only time will tell how the story unfolds.

