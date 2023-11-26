3 possible twists in the Women's WarGames Match ranked from least to most likely: Becky Lynch replaced, huge face turn, and more

At Survivor Series 2023, a Women's WarGames match is gearing up to take place on the show where Team Damage CTRL will face Bianca Belair along with Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

For those unaware, Survivor Series WarGames is set to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

As we are just a few hours before this massive showdown, let's discuss three possible twists that might unfold in the Women's WarGames match.

#3. Jade Cargill might replace Becky Lynch in the Women's WarGames match

Expand Tweet

One of the less likely twists that might unfold could involve Becky Lynch being replaced by Jade Cargill on the show. The potential scenario might play out with Lynch getting attacked by Damage CTRL backstage before their match, leading the company to announce her inability to participate in the Women's double-ring structured bout.

Consequently, Jade Cargill would make her in-ring debut in the Stamford-based promotion by joining Team Bianca Belair as Becky Lynch's replacement. The reason this is considered less likely is due to Lynch being a prominent figure in the company, making it hard to believe that the company would replace her.

Furthermore, Lynch has contributed memorable moments to the Women's WarGames match in past years.

#2. Charlotte Flair might turn heel and attack Becky Lynch

Another possible twist that might unfold on the show could see Charlotte Flair turning heel once again by attacking Becky Lynch. Before Lynch joined Team Bianca as the fourth member, the company showcased the previous history of rivalries and real-life heat between these two.

This might lead the company to rejuvenate the rivalry if Flair turns heel to attack Lynch. However, the likelihood of this twist unfolding is less due to both being on separate brands, with Lynch on RAW and joining Team Bianca just for the sake of WarGames.

Additionally, the company has also showcased how Lynch and Flair are putting their personal history aside for this major showdown.

#1. Damage CTRL might turn on Bayley after the match

Expand Tweet

One of the most likely twists that might unfold on the show could see Damage CTRL turning against Bayley after the WarGames match. Since the arrival of Kairi Sane in the faction, Bayley has felt herself apart from the group. Additionally, Asuka recently joined them for this major showdown.

Bayley already has a history of animosity with Asuka and Kairi Sane, which leads to the possibility of Damage CTRL turning on her and eventually resulting in her babyface turn in the company.

The villainous faction might blame Bayley if they lose the match against Team Bianca Belair.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here