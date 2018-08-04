Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 possible ways Brock Lesnar can lose the WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam

Avik Das
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
04 Aug 2018

WWE SummerSlam 2015
Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant WWE Superstars ever, and he is the current WWE Universal Champion. However, Lesnar is rumoured to be leaving WWE soon because he is scheduled to have a match in the UFC.

Lesnar appeared at UFC 226 and challenged Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight title. The former UFC champion will enter the Octagon again, so it might be the last time the WWE Universe will see him in a WWE ring.

Meanwhile, there are certainly several ways the Beast Incarnate might lose his title at SummerSlam. Lesnar has been the Universal Champion for a long period of time.

Lesnar won the title at Wrestlemania 33 against Goldberg, and since then he has been the Universal Champion. He is the longest reigning WWE Champion in modern history, breaking CM Punk's record of 434 days. Though he has not defended the title like Punk did regularly.

Here we discuss 3 possible ways Lesnar should lose his Universal belt.

#3 Roman Reigns defeating Lesnar clean

WWE SummerSlam 2015
Roman Reigns in action

Lesnar and Reigns have locked horns for the Universal Title several times, but the champion has emerged victorious each time. Roman has not won against Lesnar yet, but at SummerSlam he might get his first victory over Lesnar.

As a matter of fact, their last match was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia and Lesnar won that steel cage match in a controversial manner.

Lesnar and Reigns had their first one on one match at Wrestlemania 31, there they produced an entertaining main event. But Seth cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and became the champion. Since that historic match, Reigns has faced Lesnar several times but has not pinned him.

However, this might change at SummerSlam this year. WWE wants Roman Reigns to be the face of the company, and this is probably a good time to make him the champion.

Furthermore, most people predicted Roman to be the winner of their Wrestlemania 34 clash, but Lesnar won again. This time around, Roman's possibility of winning is certainly high as Lesnar is seemingly leaving the company for the UFC.

