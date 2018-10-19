3 Possible WWE World Cup Winners

Randy Orton could become the surprise winner

With the announcement of the Crown Jewel event, one of the biggest tournaments in WWE’s recent history was also announced.

The WWE World Cup, the first edition, will take place at the event in Saudi Arabia and will give the title to one wrestler to be called the ‘Best in the World’.

When the tournament was announced, fans and wrestlers alike believed that wrestlers from different countries will get a chance to compete in the eight-man tournament to find the best among them. After all, it is called the ‘World’ Cup for a reason.

However, to much disappointment, all eight superstars who qualified for the tournament are billed from the United States. This has made the value and the excitement around the tournament trickle down a bit.

If it’s only Only Americans in the #WWEWorldCup does it become USOpen ? — Rusev (@RusevBUL) October 17, 2018

Even though that’s the case, there is no doubt that the entire WWE Universe has their eyes set on Saudi Arabia for the tournament which will take place at Crown Jewel on November 2.

With eight top superstars being a part of the tournament, we have shortlisted 3 men who have the highest chance of winning the tournament.

#3 Rey Mysterio

The Best Cruiserweight

SmackDown 100 saw the return of the King of the Cruiserweights to the blue brand. The former World Heavyweight Champion, WWE Champion, Cruiserweight Champion, Tag Team Champion, and Royal Rumble winner has seen it all and won it all in the WWE.

His return is a sign for some serious competition for the other men competing on SmackDown and will be a big boost for the face division of the brand.

Mysterio competed in his first match against Shinsuke Nakamura upon his return to the WWE and won it to cement a place in the WWE World Cup for Crown Jewel.

The highflyer has been the most famous underdog of the WWE, even though he has won more championships than many other wrestlers.

A win for him in the tournament will instantly catapult him back among the elites of the company and put him into the title picture sooner than anyone of us would think.

