3 potential blockbuster matches WWE could be planning for Elimination Chamber 2023 

Following the success of WWE's first Premium Live Event of the year, Royal Rumble 2023, the focus of the entire WWE Universe now shifts towards the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE.

The Premium Live Event is scheduled to emanate live from the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 18, 2023. The company has already announced two matches for the event.

While Austin Theory is set to defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and 2 T.B.D. Superstars in an Elimination Chamber match, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez and 2 other T.B.D. Superstars will lock horns inside the hellish structure to become the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

In this piece, we take a look at three other potential blockbuster matches that could happen at the event.

#3. Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at the Elimination Chamber

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra Cody beats Finn in a FANTASTIC match as Edge and Beth took out the The Judgment Day! What a ENDING!! #WWERaw Cody beats Finn in a FANTASTIC match as Edge and Beth took out the The Judgment Day! What a ENDING!! #WWERaw https://t.co/rASVn8wKSg

Edge and Beth Phoenix made their returns at Royal Rumble 2023. The Rated-R Superstar eliminated Finn Balor and Damian Priest before being attacked by The Judgment Day. Following that, Beth showed up to take out Rhea Ripley with a Spear.

On Monday's RAW, the husband-wife duo once again stood tall over The Judgment Day. Given how things have been unfolding, plus the history between them, it seems like we are headed towards a mixed tag team match soon.

Fans can expect the company to book Beth & Edge vs. Ripley & Balor in a tag team match for the Elimination Chamber.

#2. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

A recent report has revealed that Brock Lesnar will feature at the Elimination Chamber 2023. While there is still a cloud over his potential opponent at the event, The Beast could most likely lock horns with Bobby Lashley.

Lesnar and Lashley have been targeting each other in the last couple of weeks. While The Beast returned to cost The All Mighty his United States Championship match against Austin Theory, Lashley hit back at him by eliminating him from the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Hence, the promotion could book a potential third match between the duo to end the ongoing rivalry.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Universal Championship

Sami Zayn is reportedly set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship in his hometown at Elimination Chamber 2023. Given his betrayal at the Royal Rumble, a potential match against The Tribal Chief was always coming.

While it will be interesting to see if WWE chooses to have one or both of the titles on the line, there is no denying that The Honorary Uce is believed by many to be the one who finally dethrones Roman Reigns.

Given how Sami's stocks have skyrocketed recently, it wouldn't be a bad idea to have The Head of the Table drop one of the titles to him before taking on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Will that happen? Only time will tell.

Will Sami Zayn dethrone Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes