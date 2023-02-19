3 potential directions for John Cena following WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 

While speculations of John Cena showing up at the Elimination Chamber to lay down breadcrumbs for a potential WrestleMania match were rife before the PLE, it didn't come to fruition.

Cena last appeared on the final edition of WWE SmackDown in 2022, where he joined forces with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag match. While Cena has been off WWE TV since then, rumors have it that he could feature at WrestleMania 39.

If reports are to be believed, then WWE is planning a blockbuster match for Cena at The Show of Shows in April. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Nonetheless, given the recent rumors, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for the 16-time World Champion.

In this piece, we take a look at three potential directions for the former WWE Champion following the Elimination Chamber.

#3. John Cena faces Stone Cold Steve Austin in a dream match

As you may know, rumors have it that Stone Cold Steve Austin may make a blockbuster return to WWE for a match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Given how well the Veteran's WrestleMania match against Kevin Owens was received last year, WWE is looking to milk Austin's popularity by booking him in another match at 'Mania 39. While there is still a cloud over his potential opponent, the creative team pitting Cena against Austin seems like a lucrative idea.

A dream match between John Cena and Stone Cold would surely draw a lot of eyeballs. The former WWE Champion could make the Attitude Era Veteran look legit in the ring by taking big bumps. It wouldn't be wrong to say that The Cenation Leader taking on The Texas Rattlesnake would indeed be best for business.

#2. A long-awaited heel turn

While fans have been yearning for eternity to see John Cena embrace his dark side and turn heel, WWE has always shied away from it. A former WWE writer recently revealed why Vince McMahon never turned the former poster boy of WWE into a villain.

However, with The Cenation Leader being a part-timer now, plus, Triple H pulling the strings behind the curtain, the odds of a potential heel turn look higher than ever.

If WWE decides to take a different route than "Cena putting over young talents," then it wouldn't be a bad idea to give fans what they want by having Big Match John return as a heel.

#1. Cena takes on Austin Theory after his win at the Elimination Chamber

As per reports, WWE is planning to pit John Cena against the current US Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. Rumors of a potential feud between the duo have been making the rounds since the summer of 2022.

While nothing has come of it yet, things may change soon. The creative team could have Big Match John return to WWE in the coming days to lay down the breadcrumbs for the same.

On another note, Austin Theory prevailed over five other superstars in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to successfully defend his United States Championship last night at the Elimination Chamber. However, defeating Cena would surely be an uphill battle for the prodigy.

