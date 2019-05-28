3 potential directions Vince McMahon could take with Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House character

Bray Wyatt with his scary mask

Most of the WWE Universe would agree that the Firefly Fun House is one of the best things about Monday Night Raw every week. Bray Wyatt is one of the most creative superstars in the WWE roster and if he is given the creative freedom, his charisma is hard to miss.

Over the last couple of weeks, Wyatt has revealed his darker side and that comes with a scary mask and terrified looking children. There is no clue on who he will be up against in his first match since his return. He hasn't even been in the ring yet. So, in the weeks to come, expect Wyatt to reveal more about his character and get a genuine feud.

From the looks of it, WWE is working really hard to make this new heel Wyatt work - but what happens over the next few months will define his gimmick. So, in this slideshow, we take a look at three potential directions WWE could take with Wyatt's character.

#3 A feud with Aleister Black

Aleister Black

If there are two superstars who love to play mind games with their opponents, they are Aleister Black and Bray Wyatt. Both of them have got tremendous ability on the mic and they can engage the WWE Universe with their stories.

In NXT, we saw a similar feud featuring mind games between Velveteen Dream and Black. The same can be achieved with this feud as well. Both superstars are proven performers in the ring, so there is a very high chance of success. Wyatt is returning after a hiatus, and Black is looking to make his mark on the main roster - a good feud will help both of them moving forward.

Currently, Wyatt is on Raw and Black is on SmackDown Live, but due to the Wild Card Rule, this feud is possible, and I think WWE should consider pitting these two against each other.

