3 potential endings to WWE Night of Champions 2025

The WWE Night of Champions 2025 Premium Live Event is just hours away. The WWE Universe has been buzzing with excitement as the card is locked with some spectacular bouts featuring superstars like John Cena, CM Punk, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and more.
Things are bound to get chaotic. Fans have already been anticipating the possible outcome for the King and Queen of the Ring finale and the rest bouts on the card as all the participants seem equally rounded.
Here are three potential endings to NOC 2025 that fans may see unfold in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, tonight:
#3. John Cena to beat CM Punk clean
The Franchise Player has been riding a massive wave of success since he turned heel earlier this year and won the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
He has since beaten massive names like Randy Orton and R-Truth. CM Punk could be Cena's next victim. The Unseen 17 could beat Punk clean to establish his dominance as a true top guy before his potential rematch against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025.
#2. Roman Reigns could return and stop Seth Rollins from cashing in
Seth Rollins is the Mr. Money in the Bank 2025, and given his history of shocking cash-ins, he is a significant threat to John Cena. The Visionary could try to change the trajectory and recreate the heist of the century at WWE Night of Champions 2025 by trying to insert himself in the Cena vs. Punk title bout.
However, in a shocking turn of events, Roman Reigns could make a comeback and interfere in his attempt to cash in, and put a brutal beating on Rollins for previously attacking him at RAW after WrestleMania.
Reigns returning and attacking Rollins, costing him his chance to become Undisputed WWE Champion, would lay the foundation for a SummerSlam showdown between former Shield brothers.
#1. Seth Rollins shocks the WWE Universe
WWE, under Triple H’s creative direction, is known for booking shocking outcomes. John Cena is a massive favourite to retain his Undisputed Championship against CM Punk.
To turn things chaotic, Seth Rollins may cash in his briefcase in between Cena vs. Punk, turning the title bout into a triple threat and, with the help of his heel crew, managing to beat John and The Straight Edge Superstar and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.
This would allow Cena to turn babyface again, as many want him to retire as a good guy. The Last Real Champion only has a handful of dates left before he finally hangs up his boots.
