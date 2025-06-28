3 potential endings to WWE Night of Champions 2025

The WWE Night of Champions 2025 Premium Live Event is just hours away. The WWE Universe has been buzzing with excitement as the card is locked with some spectacular bouts featuring superstars like John Cena, CM Punk, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and more.

Things are bound to get chaotic. Fans have already been anticipating the possible outcome for the King and Queen of the Ring finale and the rest bouts on the card as all the participants seem equally rounded.

Here are three potential endings to NOC 2025 that fans may see unfold in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, tonight:

#3. John Cena to beat CM Punk clean

The Franchise Player has been riding a massive wave of success since he turned heel earlier this year and won the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Trending

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

He has since beaten massive names like Randy Orton and R-Truth. CM Punk could be Cena's next victim. The Unseen 17 could beat Punk clean to establish his dominance as a true top guy before his potential rematch against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025.

#2. Roman Reigns could return and stop Seth Rollins from cashing in

Seth Rollins is the Mr. Money in the Bank 2025, and given his history of shocking cash-ins, he is a significant threat to John Cena. The Visionary could try to change the trajectory and recreate the heist of the century at WWE Night of Champions 2025 by trying to insert himself in the Cena vs. Punk title bout.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Roman Reigns could make a comeback and interfere in his attempt to cash in, and put a brutal beating on Rollins for previously attacking him at RAW after WrestleMania.

Reigns returning and attacking Rollins, costing him his chance to become Undisputed WWE Champion, would lay the foundation for a SummerSlam showdown between former Shield brothers.

#1. Seth Rollins shocks the WWE Universe

WWE, under Triple H’s creative direction, is known for booking shocking outcomes. John Cena is a massive favourite to retain his Undisputed Championship against CM Punk.

To turn things chaotic, Seth Rollins may cash in his briefcase in between Cena vs. Punk, turning the title bout into a triple threat and, with the help of his heel crew, managing to beat John and The Straight Edge Superstar and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

This would allow Cena to turn babyface again, as many want him to retire as a good guy. The Last Real Champion only has a handful of dates left before he finally hangs up his boots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!