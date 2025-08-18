3 potential endings to WWE RAW

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 18, 2025 07:59 GMT
Roman Reigns &amp; Rhea Ripley! (Credits: WWE.Com &amp; WWE on YouTube)
Roman Reigns & Rhea Ripley! (Credits: WWE.com & WWE on YouTube)

The upcoming edition of WWE Monday Night RAW will emanate from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, and it is expected to play a key role on the road to Clash in Paris 2025.

With major stars such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and his faction, Naomi breaking the silence regarding her condition, Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles' saga, and more, the show is bound to be chaotic.

This listicle explores some potential endings for tonight's edition of the flagship show, which will also have an impact on the upcoming events.

#3. Roman Reigns could destroy Bronson Reed

The OTC is officially announced to appear on Monday Night RAW tonight. The promotion is also advertising a singles match between Jey Uso and Bron Breakker for tonight. Though the bout is not announced as the main event, it could be the final bout of he night.

Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins could corner the former Right Hand Man during his match, leaving Jey Uso in a vulnerable state. Reigns could then return and attack Reed brutally, helping his cousin to pick up a win and send a strong message for Clash in Paris 2025.

Meanwhile, Adam Pearce could announce a singles match between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed for Clash in Paris 2025.

#2. New WWE Women's World Champion could be crowned

The Women's division on Monday Night RAW has all of a sudden landed in jeopardy, as Naomi was pulled off her title defense against IYO SKY last week.

Some reports suggest that, if what they are hearing is true, the Glow might be out for a long time. Hypothetically, if Naomi vacates her title, WWE could shockingly announce a singles match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley to crown a new champion, and the winner to defend the title against Stephanie Vaquer at the France event.

In a shocking twist, Ripley could finally defeat IYO SKY after Asuka's interference and heel turn on her former faction mate.

#1. A big brawl

Seth Rollins will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk at the next premium live event, WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

The four stars could face each other in the middle of the squared circle and get engaged in a heated promo battle before turning the ring into a battleground, and a big brawl could unfold in the ring.

