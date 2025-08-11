3 Potential Endings to WWE RAW Tonight

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Aug 11, 2025 20:06 GMT
WWE - 2025 SummerSlam - Source: Getty

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW marks a pivotal stop on the road to WWE Clash in Paris, with the major stories on the red brand currently revolving around the Women's World Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship, held by Naomi and Seth Rollins respectively.

As such, in this article, we shall discuss three potential endings to tonight's show in Quebec City, Canada, with these hopefully having major ramifications for Clash in Paris.

#3. IYO SKY wins the Women's World Championship on RAW; sets up dream match with Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris

Stephanie Vaquer is set to challenge for the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris, having earned her title shot at WWE Evolution 2025. Later that night, Naomi cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to win the title during the main event between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY and has held it since.

While she may have held on to the gold in her Triple Threat title defense at SummerSlam, where she pinned Ripley, it has led to SKY having another shot at becoming the Women's World Champion tonight.

Despite the babyface-heel dynamic, if Naomi holds onto the title and the set-up for her transitional reign leading to Stephanie Vaquer beating her at Clash in Paris, SKY vs. Vaquer sounds like a much more exciting match-up.

WWE's premium live events have faced significant criticism lately. With the ESPN move on the horizon, they must present their best image, which means featuring some incredible matches at PLEs.

Well, Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY could very well steal the show in Paris, and thus, SKY must win the title tonight. Vaquer might even confront The Genius of the Sky towards the end of the show to give fans a glimpse of what is to come at Clash in Paris, and if a title change is on the cards, the match should be the main event.

#2. CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins is made official for Clash in Paris tonight on RAW

The ending of last week's episode of Monday Night RAW indicated further escalation of tensions between CM Punk and LA Knight. From Knight's perspective, Punk cost him the World Heavyweight Championship. From The Second City Saint's viewpoint, he may have saved The Megastar from being stomped into oblivion.

However, what is indisputable is both men's lust for revenge against Seth Rollins as well as their lust for the World Heavyweight Championship. With CM Punk set to open tonight's RAW, an argument between the two men with massive egos could prompt Adam Pearce to make a number one contendership match official.

The Vision could then interfere, leading to a no-contest finish. That may backfire on Rollins, though, if Adam Pearce announces a Triple Threat Match for the World Heavyweight Championship for Clash in Paris.

#1. Roman Reigns shockingly shows up on RAW to set the tone for Clash in Paris

Despite suffering a brutal attack on last week's RAW, Roman Reigns has been advertised for Clash in Paris. While he is not advertised for tonight's RAW, he has made it somewhat of a habit to show up and conduct his business when his foes least expect it, much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

Having been in attendance the past four weeks on RAW, Reigns has seemingly laid off The Tribal Chief schedule for the moment, and while that is an exciting prospect for his fans, it may be rather concerning for Seth Rollins and his crew. Then again, hatred is indeed a hell of a motivator.

Reigns once again showing up following the conclusion of tonight's main event, probably invlolving some combination of LA Knight, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, etc. could result in either a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship being made official for Clash in Paris, or an unlikely and fragmented alliance of the massive egos of CM Punk, Roman Reigns and LA Knight taking on The Vision in Six-Man Tag team action in Paris.

