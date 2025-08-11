Seth Rollins and The Vision to be punished by Adam Pearce after what they do on WWE RAW? Possibility explored

Following the events of last week's RAW, it seems as though CM Punk and LA Knight are on the road to a conflict, and while it may not be a blood feud, both men have massive enough egos and ambitions to warrant a Number One Contendership Match for the World Heavyweight Championship ahead of Clash in Paris.
Seth Rollins and The Vision's presence on RAW, though, could very well mean a screwy finish to this match involving the two men with interests that are common but not aligned, and competing but not mutual. Perhaps, it would lead to a no-contest, especially if Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed lay Punk and Knight out at Rollins' behest.
In a rather classic trope, this could lead to a Triple Threat Match for the World Heavyweight Championship being "made official tonight," as Adam Pearce looks to keep Seth Rollins in check. He may hit back at The Visionary for the chaos he has been causing on Monday Nights over the past few months. While at it, Pearce may even ban the BronSons from being in the arena at all.
WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!
However, given how Roman Reigns is also advertised for the premium live event in France, his involvement in this story could lead to an even bigger problem for Rollins and result in a massive Fatal Four-Way World Heavyweight Championship Match upon The Tribal Chief's return sometime in the coming weeks.
Reigns may be absent from RAW this week after the assault last week, but the Triple Threat turning into a Fatal Four-Way as Seth Rollins, CM Punk, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns get set to Clash in Paris with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line seems like a very likely possibility.
WarGames is coming, and might spell disaster for Seth Rollins
There are multiple stories at play here: individual conflicts, especially between Punk and Rollins and Punk and Reigns, individual quests for the World Heavyweight Championship, Knight, Punk, and Reigns' unchecked egos in general, regardless of gold being on the line. To top everything, Seth Rollins' quest for power and how he plays the babyfaces against each other with all of them eyeing and vying for the title will take primacy.
A subtle build to Survivor Series: WarGames has seemingly already begun, and depending on some major moves that may or may not happen in the coming months, fans might see John Cena and Cody Rhodes join RAW's top babyfaces in combating Rollins, his Vision, and the likes of Drew McIntyre and maybe even Randy Orton.
With the amount of massive star power in WWE right now, there are a ton of different ways WWE can go about this, and hopefully, the narratives created can be as compelling as the characters and stars on WWE TV.
This seems to be leading to some sort of WarGames build in the future as well, and there is a lot of nuance that will need to go into building the top program on Monday Night RAW in the months to follow.
Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!