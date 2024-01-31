3 Potential feuds for Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40

WWE had a super kick-off on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Many top stars had their eye on the prize of winning the Royal Rumble and headlining the mega event. Becky Lynch had aspirations to challenge Rhea Ripley in a blockbuster rivalry for the Women's World Championship. However, her hopes were shattered when Bayley won the Royal Rumble match.

The Man has outshone many of her peers, and fans may not have seen the last of her. Elimination Chamber is set to take place next month, and Becky Lynch could vie for another title shot. If she is unable to secure her spot at The Show of Shows, the multi-time women's champion could build a feud so massive that, irrespective of the outcome, it leads to a mega match at WrestleMania 40:

#3. Alexa Bliss could make a comeback just in time for a WrestleMania 40 feud

Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch are no strangers to each other in the ring. The two have competed in some intense matches of the decade.

Bliss is on maternity leave but recently shared a positive update hinting at an in-ring return soon. Her last match was at the Royal Rumble last year, where she faced Bianca Belair for the now-retired RAW Women's Championship.

When Alexa Bliss makes her comeback, she must consider a feud with Becky Lynch. Their vicious battles for supremacy in 2016 could be continued. The heel version of Bliss's persona was adept with mic skills, which is similar to The Man's oratory skills.

Eight years later, the new and improved versions of Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch should have a confrontation and potential WrestleMania 40 feud if the former returns soon.

#2. Naomi could have another singles match at The Show of Shows

Naomi made her triumphant WWE return after the walkout in May 2022.

The former champion and Becky Lynch have an intertwined history in WWE. When The Man was called up to the main roster to 'revolutionize' the women's division, she was teamed up with Charlotte Flair and Saraya (fka Paige). Naomi was in another team, and a fight broke out among all three groups.

Since then, both stars went their way in their respective careers, ending up feuding in singles matches or as tag teams. Now, several reports suggest the 36-year-old is heading to SmackDown, unlike Lynch, who is on RAW.

However, a different brand never prevented two stars from feuding. Naomi could be out for making a name for herself by going after a top name, with Becky Lynch taking up the challenge.

#1. Challenge Jade Cargill for her first WrestleMania match

Jade Cargill met Becky Lynch on RAW in a backstage segment shortly after signing with WWE.

When Cargill debuted at the Royal Rumble, she quickly eliminated Nia Jax, one of Lynch's longtime rivals. She mocked Jax's loss as the 31-year-old hailed her accomplishment. Soon after, Becky Lynch and Jade Cargill came to blows.

In comparison to The Man, the former AEW star is relatively new to the industry. However, that did not prevent her from having a 508-day reign as TBS Champion in AEW.

Becky Lynch knows how to get her opponents riled up with her words and can guide them in the ring. If reports are to be considered about Cargill needing time to catch up on how things work in a WWE ring, a feud with The Man at WrestleMania 40 could ease her into things.

Who do you think Becky Lynch should face at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here