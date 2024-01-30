Naomi’s WWE brand reportedly revealed

Naomi returned to WWE at the 37th annual Royal Rumble, and now she's headed back to a full-time schedule with the company.

Naomi signed with WWE in August 2009 and stayed until mid-May 2022. She debuted with TNA last April and held the Knockouts World Championship for 182 days.

The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion returned to WWE in the Women's Royal Rumble, entering at #2, and went 1 hour 2 minutes and 18 seconds before being tossed out by Jade Cargill as the 25th elimination. Naomi eliminated Alba Fyre by herself and Becky Lynch with an assist from Cargill.

WWE still has not assigned Naomi to RAW or SmackDown as of this writing. However, a new report from Fightful Select notes that she is headed to the SmackDown brand to work full-time.

The multi-time FCW champion working the blue brand will keep her and her husband, Jimmy Uso, on the road together, which the company often does for couples. It's interesting to note that Naomi is no longer on the official Alumni roster. She is listed as a "Current Superstar" on the WWE website, but she has not been assigned to the RAW, SmackDown, or Free Agent tabs yet.

Naomi was working both brands with Sasha Banks as Women's Tag Team Champions before they walked out in May 2022. However, SmackDown was the last brand the 36-year-old was assigned to.

Naomi talks WWE Royal Rumble return experience

Naomi spent almost two years away from WWE, but now the ring veteran is grateful to be back home.

The former TNA Knockouts World Champion returned to the Stamford-based company as the #2 entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble on Sunday. She was eliminated just over 1 hour later and failed to secure a WrestleMania 40 title shot, but is now focused on moving forward with the company.

Speaking to Kayla Braxton after The Rumble, Naomi was asked if she heard how loud her return pop was. She admitted that it was hard to hold her emotions back.

"I did. It was hard to hold back all of the emotions. It felt really good, after this little journey I've been on, to finally be back, and that is the scary part: you never know what that reaction or response is. So, to feel that, man... it is so much more rewarding. I feel, man... I'm so grateful to be back" she said. [00:12 - 00:45]

Naomi also praised Jade Cargill, who eliminated her. There's no word yet on if the creative team will book Naomi vs. Jade soon, but Cargill vs. Bianca Belair is also rumored.

Are you glad Naomi has returned? What should her WrestleMania 40 match be? Sound off in the comments below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here