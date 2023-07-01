Jimmy Uso finally opens up about what happened backstage after Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of WWE

Jimmy Uso has opened up about what it was like backstage in WWE after the controversial walk-out of Naomi and Sasha Banks.

Naomi and Sasha Banks were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions when they walked out of the company. They were not happy with their booking and dumped the titles on John Laurinatis' desk before making their exit.

Since then, Naomi has signed with IMPACT Wrestling under the name Trinity, while Sasha Banks was dominating in NJPW and Stardom under the name Mercedes Mone until she suffered an injury.

Jimmy and Jey Uso sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani ahead of Money in the Bank. During the interview, they talked about quite a few things, but one of the main things they addressed was what the backstage situation was like when Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of WWE.

Asked if he was worried about his own position in the company, Jimmy Uso admitted that he had not been worried about himself at any point. He said that he was really worried about her. That day, he had been really busy and when he got back after a match, Naomi had left. Things backstage were already "boiling" at the time, and then they would find out everything.

"I was never really worried about myself. Just mainly her. Making sure everything is okay. I was never worried about myself. It wasn't even about me. I just wanted to make sure everything was good. That day, I was super busy, I had a match and then when I came in the back, she left. It was already boiling then. Then we found out everything." (h/t Fightful Wrestling)

Jimmy Uso had shown his support amidst a lot of negativity for Naomi and Sasha Banks

WWE didn't handle the walkout too positively at the time.

Corey Graves was made to point out how they had refused to compete and left live on WWE TV. That didn't stop Jimmy Uso from showing support for his wife and Banks though, sharing stories for both women on Instagram.

🐉 ROB 🐉 @x_rob_



Jimmy USO showing his support for Sasha Banks and Naomi 🫶🏽 📸 From Jimmy USO’s Instagram 📸Jimmy USO showing his support for Sasha Banks and Naomi🫶🏽 📸 From Jimmy USO’s Instagram 📸Jimmy USO showing his support for Sasha Banks and Naomi 💙🫶🏽💚 https://t.co/yR1EtsfpOK

Thankfully, being involved with The Bloodline storyline, Jimmy's position was not hurt at all.

What were your thoughts on Naomi and Sasha Banks' exit from WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes