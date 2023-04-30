"I think she'll like it there a lot better" - WWE veteran explains why Naomi went to IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling personality Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on former WWE star Trinity (f.k.a Naomi) making the jump to IMPACT Wrestling.

The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and her former tag team partner, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone), parted ways with the wrestling juggernaut last year after walking out of the company before their scheduled match in the main event of RAW. The Boss went on to sign with NJPW/Stardom and is a former IWGP Women's Champion.

Speaking on the latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he thinks Naomi left WWE because she couldn't handle the travel schedule anymore. He added that she'll enjoy working for IMPACT Wrestling much better.

"But I think Naomi going to [IMPACT] is great because I think she doesn't want the WWE schedule. Because it keeps her away from home. I think now she's taking some time off and she could've been on the road and not even seen her husband maybe for a day or two. He could be on one way, and she could be on the other," said Mantell.

The veteran continued:

"But I think she wants to go to IMPACT because she didn't really want to get out of the business, but she doesn't want that killer WWE schedule. It's a lot lighter now than it used to be. It used to be a mother hunter. And I think she'll like it there a lot better." [From 58:51 to 59:43]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell on the history of the TNA/IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts

IMPACT Wrestling currently has a lot of talented female stars and a strong women's division known as the Knockouts.

Dutch Mantell recalled speaking to Vince Russo and Jeff Jarrett about creating such a division for the women. He also brought up how important Awesome Kong and Gail Kim were to the rise of women's wrestling in IMPACT.

"You can't say the history of the TNA Knockouts without saying Gail Kim and Awesome Kong. There's a story that I've told, I was trying to talk [Vince] Russo and Jeff Jarett into having a women's division, because the WWE [at the time] did [Bra and Panties matches] and all kind of silly stuff. I said why don't you have a division where these girls kick a**. And when we finally talked long enough, they said okay, try it. I told Gail because she wanted to wrestle so badly, and we didn't have nothing for her to do," he said. [From 57:45 to 58:23]

Naomi will officially make her televised IMPACT Wrestling debut next week on Thursday. It will be her first in-ring segment since leaving World Wrestling Entertainment.

