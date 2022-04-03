3 potential feuds for Cody Rhodes following his win at WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes made a blockbuster return to WWE as Vince McMahon handpicked him as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent for WrestleMania 38. While expected, the former AEW star walking down the ramp to face Rollins felt surreal.

Rhodes put in a stellar performance to beat Seth Rollins in a high-profile matchup. The duo complimented each other, spellbinding the audience. In the end, Cody hit his father's iconic Bionic Elbow to pick up a huge win over The Architect.

A win over former WWE Champion Seth Rollins is no small feat. However, this could be the start of Cody receiving a major push.

Given that the match was likely a one-off affair, it'll be interesting to see who's Cody's next opponent.

Without further ado, here are three potential opponents for the former AEW star following his win at WrestleMania 38:

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

The Miz & Logan Paul defeated Dominik & Rey Mysterio in a tag team match on the first night of WrestleMania. The former WWE Champion then turned on his partner, delivering a Skull-Crushing Finale. Given his huge win on The Show of Shows, The Miz is riding high on momentum.

While The Miz against Cody Rhodes may not seem as exciting as some other high-profile names on the roster, this can be one of the best feuds if WWE decides to book it right. Moreover, the former AEW TNT Champion needs someone like The Miz before creative decides to launch him into the main event scene.

The Miz's expertise inside the ring and on the mic, paired with the technicality of Rhodes, would make for an interesting watch.

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles

AJ Styles will face Edge on the second night of WrestleMania 38. Given that this feud is likely to culminate at 'Mania 38, the chances of the former being next in line to face Cody Rhodes seems likely.

A dream feud between The Phenomenal and The American Nightmare would be best for business. The duo's high-flying action, technicality, and ability to take bumps would make this one for the ages.

Moreover, since Vince McMahon isn't fond of Face vs. Face feuds, WWE could choose to turn Styles heel to lay down the breadcrumbs for a dream feud against Cody.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"Stone Cold" Steve Austin just won his first match in 19 years!



#WrestleMania Absolute scenes! 🤯"Stone Cold" Steve Austin just won his first match in 19 years! Absolute scenes! 🤯"Stone Cold" Steve Austin just won his first match in 19 years! 💀#WrestleMania https://t.co/3OrKpM6TVS

In an unexpected turn of events, The KO Show featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin on the opening night of WrestleMania 38 turned into a No Holds Barred Match.

While Owens faced a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Austin, this hasn't undermined him one bit. Instead, the former has established himself as the top heel on RAW. Moreover, a good showing at The Show of Shows raised his stock, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to pair him against Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes vs. Owens promises to be intense and high-voltage. It has all the ingredients of a blockbuster. Given their reputation inside the ring, the duo would bring out the best in each other.

