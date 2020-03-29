3 Potential Finishes for Seth Rollins Vs Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36

Rollins Vs Owens has been one of the most prominently featured feuds on RAW for the past few months

Rollins' promo last week on RAW accentuated the deep disdain that the duo have for one another

Rollins and Owens have been feuding since last November

Starting at the RAW after Survivor Series 2019, the feud between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will finally culminate in a match between the two at WrestleMania 36. While the feud has had its ups and downs, it is remarkable that we are yet to see a singles match between Owens and Rollins in the last four months. Owens has been a constant thorn in Rollins' path and vice versa. Both Rollins and Owens have shined in their respective roles with Owens becoming one of the most beloved babyfaces on RAW and Rollins letting fans know how good he can be as a heel.

One of the best things about this feud has been the addition of numerous other characters. Whether it be it Rollins alinging himself with The AOP and Murphy or Owens' association with Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders, this feud had helped bring a lot of Superstars to the forefront. The Street Profits and Murphy have been the biggest beneficiaries of this as working alongside two of the biggest stars in the company in Rollins and Owens has helped them in a big way.

Rollins' promo on last week's RAW highlighted the deep animosity that has been brewing between the two for the past few months. This match is being touted by many to be the one that could potentially steal the show on either night. Rollins and Owens are two of the best in-ring performers in the company today and if their previous matches are any indication, this one is going to be an absolute barnburner of a match.

Here are potential finishes for Rollins Vs Owens at WrestleMania 36:

#3 Owens pins Rollins Clean

Owens finally getting one over Rollins is something fans would love to see

One of the biggest things that Rollins stressed on in his verbal tirade against Owens on last week's RAW was near perfect track record at WrestleMania. While not undefeated, Rollins is one of the few active Superstars to have some sort of winning streak at The Grandest Stage. The Monday Night Messiah has been victorious at every Mania that he has competed in with a 6-1 overall record. Owens, on the other hand, has had the best of time on The Showcase of The Immortals, winning just one of his three matches at the event. He has left out of the event last year despite making a return a month prior to the event.

Rollins' boasting of his record at the event does seem to indicate that he might be losing to Owens this Saturday/Sunday. After languishing in the upper mid-card for the majority of 2019, Owens seems to have finally found his groove as a babyface. While some might say that Drew McIntyre is the biggest male babyface on RAW, an argument can be made that Owens is the biggest good guy on Monday Nights. He consistently received the best crowd reaction and has been at the top of his game for the past few months.

After months and months of being attacked and tormented by Rollins and his disciples, it will be a welcome sight for the fans to see Owens finally get one over The Messiah and pin him fair and square in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania.

