3 potential finishes for the United States Championship match between Finn Bálor and Theory on WWE RAW

Last week on WWE RAW, after revealing that he will no longer be known as Austin Theory but simply Theory, the young superstar dropped another bombshell. He disclosed that Vince McMahon had granted him a United States Championship match.

This will mark the first time Theory will challenge for the US Title in a televised event. This apparent reward is raising some eyebrows, given that he lost to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 and received a Stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin. It appears that McMahon still has faith in his Protégé.

With that being said, let's take a look at three potential finishes for Finn Bálor and Theory's United States Championship match on RAW.

#3. Theory will capture the WWE United States Championship for the first time in his career

ʋαɳ ɠσɠԋ ɱαʂƚҽɾριҽƈҽ 「not @austintheory1」 @HonoredByTheory 🤳 Finn Balor “Stop laying on your back when Austin Theory is around” Challenge. P.S look how kind I am to give you a welcome back photo. I made sure you looked your best Finn Balor “Stop laying on your back when Austin Theory is around” Challenge. P.S look how kind I am to give you a welcome back photo. I made sure you looked your best 😂🤳 https://t.co/XbQriFWBIV

Monday night could take Theory to new heights. The show in Buffalo, New York could be enshrined in history as the night the young WWE Superstar captured his first major championship in the company.

Although he's been defeated by the Irishman in one-on-one bouts, Theory and The Usos defeated Finn and RK-Bro in tag team action on April 4. The former Evolve Champion will have to dig deep if he wants to finally conquer one of the best in the world today. It may turn out to be a momentous night.

#2. Because of what happened at WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon will cost Theory the match

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows



Incredible storytelling. Austin Theory took a stunner from Stone Cold that was so powerful that he got rid of the name Austin because of the trauma.Incredible storytelling. Austin Theory took a stunner from Stone Cold that was so powerful that he got rid of the name Austin because of the trauma. Incredible storytelling. 😂 https://t.co/LdbB3QbZXA

Could Vince McMahon have an ulterior motive in granting Theory a United States Championship match on RAW? The WWE Chairman was embarrassed once again on The Grandest Stage of Them All by Stone Cold Steve Austin while his pet project lay defeated and useless.

Perhaps Vince will strut down to the ring during the title bout and cost Theory his chance. It would teach the up-and-comer a lesson and could lead to further punishment from the Chairman, who has already taken his first name from him.

#1. Austin Theory wins via disqualification to force a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash

Theory making his entrance at WrestleMania 38

With Theory's track record against Finn Bálor in singles bouts a bleak read, the Protégé will have to find a way to not only make sure he leaves the match victorious, but also to impress the man who granted him the opportunity.

Theory may have a trick or two up his sleeve in that regard. The referee could inadvertently be knocked down, allowing Theory to bring a chair into the ring and pass it to Finn in true Eddie Guerrero fashion.

The referee would have to disqualify Bálor, but it would allow the challenger to attack the former Universal Champion with the chair. This would make a statement and show Vince McMahon what he is truly made of.

A rematch could then be set for WrestleMania Backlash now that the young star is in the champion's head.

What do you see happening in the WWE United States Championship match this Monday? Let us know in the comments section below!

