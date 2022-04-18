3 potential matches for Edge at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 

Leading into WrestleMania 38, The Rated R Superstar Edge shocked the WWE Universe by turning heel. Initially, the WWE Hall of Famer had called out for someone to step up and face him at The Show of Shows.

AJ Styles was the man who answered the call, but instead of shaking hands and agreeing to the dream encounter, Edge attacked The Phenomenal One with a steel chair and performed his famous Con-Chair-To to take out the former WWE Champion.

The Rated R Superstar revealed that he had turned to the dark side once more, and the cunning villain could not wait to get his hands on Styles on The Grandest Stage of Them All. In a surprise twist at WrestleMania 38, Edge received some backup in the form of Damian Priest, which subsequently allowed him to score the victory.

Now, forging a new path, who knows what the seven-time World Heavyweight Champion will have in store over the next few weeks and months. With that being said, let's take a look at three potential matches for Edge at WrestleMania Backlash.

#3 Edge vs. Finn Bálor

Although Finn has his hands full defending his United States Championship against Theory on RAW, he may have to keep one eye open on a possible attack from Edge.

When connecting the dots, Finn Bálor has a strong, long-lasting connection with AJ Styles, as they are both former leaders of The Bullet Club. Above all else, Finn was the one who took the United States Championship away from Edge's new stablemate Damian Priest.

A match between Edge and Finn would make sense at WrestleMania Backlash, which may force AJ Styles to come to the aid of the Irish-born star. It would also mark the first time the pair have ever faced each other and tick off another dream match.

#2 Edge vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps PWInsider has confirmed that Tommaso Ciampa has officially been called up to #WWERAW PWInsider has confirmed that Tommaso Ciampa has officially been called up to #WWERAW. https://t.co/FboeuIu1Uv

Tommaso Ciampa said goodbye to NXT at Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend and is now officially part of the Monday Night RAW roster. Speculation has been building that Ciampa may also be on the verge of joining The Rated R Superstar's new stable.

A possible direction could be that Tommaso rubs Edge and Damian Priest the wrong way in a backstage segment, or even that the former NXT Champion heads to the ring to try and make a name for himself in front of the WWE Universe by confronting the pair.

At WrestleMania Backlash, Edge may perhaps defeat Ciampa, and then a shocking moment could occur, with The Blackheart extending his offer to join the stable, much to the delight of the WWE Hall of Famer.

#1 Edge vs. AJ Styles in a WWE WrestleMania 38 rematch

Edge facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38

After what happened at WrestleMania 38, many would assume that AJ Styles would want to exact revenge as soon as possible. The Phenomenal One could bide his time before striking, attacking both Edge and Damian Priest on RAW.

However, the Rated R Superstar may state that Styles would only get a rematch if he could beat Damian Priest. Styles would then overcome the former United States Champion to earn his rematch.

It wouldn't stop there, though, for the two-time WWE Champion. AJ may offer to raise the stakes and state that he would like to add a stipulation to their bout at WrestleMania Backlash to ensure that Edge pays for his recent actions.

Who do you see Edge facing at WrestleMania Backlash? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Pratik Singh