3 Potential matches for Rey Mysterio upon his return

Rey Mysterio is making his much-anticipated return to the WWE

With the news breaking that Rey Mysterio has signed a two year deal with the WWE, we can now look forward to the potential matches that we will see featuring the high flyer. For this list, we have looked at wrestlers on both SmackDown and Raw. Let's get straight into it.

#3 Finn Balor

The two have never met in the ring

The high flying style of both wrestlers immediately makes this matchup come to mind. It would be the first ever match between the two, and it would likely provide some incredible spots. Balor has established himself as one of the top guys on Raw, so it makes sense that Rey Mysterio would be pushed straight into programming with the Irishman.

The only problem is that the WWE may deem this matchup too good for TV, and instead set the match for an upcoming PPV.

#2 Jeff Hardy

These two have previously met

Whilst it is great to see new matches in the WWE, it is also fascinating to see superstars with history meet again. Mysterio and Hardy proved in the 2000s that they share great in-ring chemistry and the WWE would be wise to pair the two together once again. During the final days of Hardy's second WWE run, he tried to come to the aid of the California-born wrestler, which can be seen in the video below.

Mysterio and Rey are two of the most likeable and entertaining wrestlers that we have seen in decades, so let's hope this match happens.

#1 AJ Styles

The wrestlers have only met in the ring once

These two have been kept apart due to AJ's lengthy career in TNA. Mysterio had, of course, left the WWE by the time Styles eventually made the move to Vince McMahon's company. Despite never meeting in a major promotion, Styles and Mysterio did actually have a match together in 5 Star Wrestling back in early 2016, a match that AJ Styles won.

Both wrestlers are into their 40's now, but it remains a dream matchup due to both wrestlers remaining in peak condition. It's also worth noting that we may get to see this match sooner than we may believe, as the WWE has previously hinted at it.