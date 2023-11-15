3 potential matches for The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

This year's Survivor Series WarGames is all set to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The show is already slated to feature some major clashes, including WarGames matches and title defenses, such as Gunther defending his IC Championship against The Miz and Rhea Ripley defending her Women's World title against Zoey Stark.

However, as of right now, the company hasn't announced any matches for the Samoan faction for this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event, despite their significant presence as one of the biggest attractions at the recent Crown Jewel show.

With that being said, let's discuss three matches for the Samoan faction at the upcoming premium live event.

#3. AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa at Survivor Series

One of the potential matches for The Bloodline might see Solo Sikoa once again wrestling in a singles match when he faces the returning AJ Styles at the upcoming show.

The possible scenario that might unfold could involve the Phenomenal One making his comeback next week on the blue brand to confront The Bloodline, leading to a singles match between Styles and Sikoa at Survivor Series WarGames. The former WWE Champion has been absent from weekly programming following an attack by the Samoan stable ahead of Fastlane.

For those unaware, Solo was absent from the recent edition of the blue brand. However, the company has confirmed that he will be present in the upcoming episode of Friday Nights, marking his first appearance since defeating John Cena at Crown Jewel.

#2. LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

Another possible match involving The Bloodline at the upcoming premium live event might be a handicap match, where LA Knight seeks revenge against the Samoan faction for his loss at Crown Jewel by clashing against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a handicap action.

The possibility of this match stems from the recent edition of the blue brand, where The Megastar confirmed that he is not finished with The Bloodline yet. He also challenged Jimmy to a singles match, which was later accepted by the Samoan star for the upcoming show.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see Solo Sikoa attacking LA Knight next week during his match against Jimmy, leading up to The Megastar challenging both for a handicap match at Survivor Series.

A victory for both Sikoa and Jimmy in the handicap match will surely propel Knight to get another bout against Roman Reigns.

#1. AJ Styles and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

Another potential booking for The Bloodline at Survivor Series might involve a tag team action where LA Knight and AJ Styles might team up to face the Samoan faction. The potential scenario that might unfold could see Styles making his comeback by confronting the stable.

However, Styles might face challenges due to the numbers game, especially with Luke Gallows currently out due to a knee injury.

This could lead to LA Knight joining forces with Styles, sharing a common rival, and eventually setting up a tag team match at Survivor Series WarGames.

