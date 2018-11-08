3 potential new NXT Tag Team Champions

Brad Phillips FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 612 // 08 Nov 2018, 17:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly have been excellent

Presently, the NXT division is affording arguably the best tag team wrestling within WWE. Moreover, perhaps even equal to the independent scene. Considering teams such as; The Young Bucks are mainstays outside WWE, that says a lot for the NXT brand, (watch the video below).

Nevertheless, current champions Undisputed Era are likely to be moving to the main roster in upcoming months. Therefore, who could take their mantle?

Regardless, of which team dethrones Undisputed Era, it is clear that the entertainment value will remain strong. Every tag team within NXT has been performing exponentially in their own right. Therefore, contender-ship options are almost endless. Ultimately, WWE are in an excellent position right now.

However, who has the credentials to dethrone Undisputed Era? Who will become the new NXT Tag Team champions?

#3 The Forgotten Sons

The Forgotten Sons are a dangerous combination

Jason Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake are collectively known as, The Forgotten Sons. Since their debut, they have progressed exponentially. Perhaps, they could even supersede Undisputed Era's level of success. Whether that happens or not, at present The Forgotten Sons are refreshing to watch.

Each member has a unique background. When brought together they have proven to be a dangerous threat. Although not generally the group's leader, Jason Ryker has a plethora of experience, due to his time performing as Gunner in TNA (now Impact Wrestling). Arguably, the most within the group. Therefore, cementing their position as direct rivals to Undisputed Era. Specifically, because Adam Cole and Jason Ryker are so similar.

Nevertheless, of their history, The Forgotten Sons are making waves in the tag team scene. Their performances are steadily improving. On November 7th during an NXT show, they competed against Heavy Machinery, (watch the video below).

This match solidified their threat to the NXT Tag Team Champions. Moreover, potentially setting the scene for The Forgotten Sons to replace Undisputed Era. Could there be an Undisputed Era main roster debut on the cards?

1 / 3 NEXT