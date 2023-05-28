3 potential opponents for Asuka after WWE Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions is history, and we have a new RAW Women's Champion in Asuka. The Empress gave a formidable performance to not only end Bianca Belair's record title reign, but also avenge the upset loss at WrestleMania.

In one of the most interesting matches of the night, Asuka and Bianca tried to outsmart each other. A number of reversals took place within the first few minutes. It took an intelligent use of the Poison Mist to defeat The EST, as the heel knew Belair was able to dodge the deadly blasts. It was good storytelling.

In this list, we look at three potential opponents for RAW Women's Champion Asuka following WWE Night of Champions.

#3. Asuka can continue her rivalry with Bianca Belair after WWE Night of Champions

Given that Asuka ended Bianca Belair's historic reign as RAW Women's Champion, they will likely square up again. Their rivalry has picked up pace in the past weeks. The only downside is that there hasn't been any solid build-up to their high-profile clashes, so WWE could make up for it during the long road to Money in the Bank.

WWE Night of Champions leveled the scores between The Empress and Bianca. Both prolific stars boast a victory over each other, so their next match will be the decider. The brand-new RAW Women's Champion is likely to embark on a long title reign, but major swerves have happened in the past.

#2. Charlotte Flair

The Queen has been one of the most formidable competitors on the top card. A record 14-time Women's Champion, almost every fan knows the time when she broke Asuka's year-long undefeated streak. The Empress has defeated Charlotte Flair multiple times but by the skin of her teeth on every occasion.

There is no love lost between Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Given the fact that the former is a main eventer and can naturally be inserted into any championship feud, she could be the next big threat to the RAW Women's Champion if the latter's feud with Bianca Belair ended at WWE Night of Champions.

#1. Bayley

The Damage CTRL leader has been on the hunt for the RAW Women’s Championship since last year. Yet, she failed to dethrone Bianca Belair every time. The Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel seemed to have been the last straw to her world championship plans, but the recent title change has opened up competition once more.

In 2020, Bayley and Asuka had a couple of matches for the SmackDown Women's Championship. They never had a heated feud though. A potential rivalry in the present will allow WWE to explore the heel vs. heel dynamics while also stressing the ever-widening rift between her and Iyo Sky, should The Empress continue her dominant run against the forces of the Damage CTRL.

Who should RAW Women's Champion Asuka face after WWE Night of Champions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

