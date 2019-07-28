3 potential opponents for Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2019

Braun Strowman isn't setting the world on fire at the moment.

Braun Strowman is one of the greatest big men we have seen in WWE. He is nearly seven-feet tall and weighs over 380 pounds. His mammoth-sized body doesn't prevent him from running around the ring like a cat. In short, Strowman is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete and is a phenomenal talent with immense potential. However, Strowman hasn't reached the heights many fans wanted and expected him to.

The Monster Among Men has been under-utilized lately, but recent reports and rumors suggest that he is in line for a push. Strowman will be booked like the monster he initially was and it looks like the creative has great plans in store for him.

Strowman deserves a key spot and a meaningful match on the SummerSlam card. SummerSlam is just two weeks away and Strowman doesn't have any direction or storyline heading into the event. It would be a colossal shame and disappointment if Strowman is forced to sit out of the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Strowman was recently embroiled in a feud with Bobby Lashley. The two titans took each other to the limit, but it was Strowman who got the last laugh when he defeated Lashley in a Last Man Standing Match at Extreme Rules.

As the WWE roster is loaded with talent and more matches are expected to be added to the card, there's a decent chance that Strowman is booked for a match at the event.

With that said, let's look at 3 potential opponents for the Monster Among Men at the biggest party of the Summer.

#3 Baron Corbin

Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin have fought before.

The Lone Wolf is currently without a creative direction. After wrapping up his feud with Seth Rollins over the Universal Championship, Corbin hasn't had much going on for him on television. Like it or not, Corbin is one of the top heels in WWE and he needs to be at SummerSlam as well.

Strowman and Corbin know each other very well. They had a fierce rivalry in the not so distant past, that saw both Superstars go back-and-forth. Strowman defeated Corbin in a TLC match last year at the TLC pay-per-view with much help from Corbin's rivals, and Corbin returned the favor at Elimination Chamber this year when he defeated Strowman in a No Disqualification Match with outside interference from Lashley and McIntyre.

Although it would certainly not be the best option, Strowman vs Corbin is a match that will benefit both of them involved.

