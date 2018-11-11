3 potential opponents for John Cena at Wrestlemania 35

Drew McIntyre

Former world champion John Cena has transitioned successfully into a part-time WWE superstar as his primary focus has shifted towards Hollywood projects in the last few years. His last major PPV match this year was at Wrestlemania 34 against the Undertaker.

He is also currently not scheduled to appear at this year's last major Pay Per View WWE Survivor Series. Last year he was part of the big 4 PPV as he represented the Smackdown live team against the Raw counterparts in a traditional 5 on 5 elimination match.

This years' Smackdown live team was announced last week and the franchise player did not make the list. Also, it seems highly unlikely that he will compete for the Raw team as they already have Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in their ranks. So the big match John in all probability is going to miss this year's Survivor Series PPV.

John Cena might make his much-awaited comeback to WWE during the Royal Rumble PPV early next year to compete in the Royal Rumble match. Given his accolades and stature in WWE, he will always be regarded as a favourite to win any match he competes in so he cannot be ruled out as a potential Royal Rumble winner.

But that may not be the case next year because WWE might want to build a new superstar at the Royal Rumble in spite of gifting away the victory to a veteran which may not benefit the company in the longer run.

With that in mind let's take a look at 3 superstars who would be a perfect match for the franchise player - John Cena at Wrestlemania35.

Honourable mentions:

Braun Strowman and Finn Balor - both Raw superstars can benefit immensely by squaring off against John Cena at the grandest stage of them all.

#3 AJ Styles

Cena and Styles

The phenomenal one is currently in the midst of a successful year-long reign as WWE champion on Smackdown live. He has held the championship for over a year now and none of his challengers has posed a serious threat to his historic reign at the top.

Styles had a magnificent rivalry with John Cena back in 2016 which actually helped to establish him as a star he is today in WWE. They both shared an impeccable in-ring chemistry and produced instant classics whenever they faced each other.

So with John Cena, just one title win away from breaking the highest World championship reigns record(kayfabe) AJ Styles may be the perfect opponent for him to achieve the gigantic feat at Wrestlemania.

