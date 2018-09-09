3 Potential Opponents for John Cena at Wrestlemania 35

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.38K // 09 Sep 2018, 23:01 IST

John Cena might be looking for one last match at Wrestlemania next year.

It is no secret that John Cena will never be a full-time WWE Superstar. After being the face of the company for more than a decade, Cena has decided to pursue a career in Hollywood. And after getting roles in major movies like Bumblebee, it is safe to say that Cena will not be looking to return to the WWE anytime soon.



As a result, the 16-time World Champion might be looking to bring his career to an end at next year's Wrestlemania with one final big match.

So let's take a look at 3 potential opponents for Cena at Wrestlemania 35.

#3 The Undertaker

The Deadman defeated Cena at Wrestlemania 34 last year

Cena's last match at Wrestlemania was a stuff of nightmares. After calling out The Undertaker for months, 'The Deadman' did finally answer the challenge at Wrestlemania 34 and completely destroyed Cena. It was easily an embarrassing moment for the 16-time world champion and one he would like to forget as soon as possible.

As a result, Cena could be looking to take his revenge on 'The Deadman' and might call him out again this year. And similar to Shawn Michaels, he might be willing to put his career on the line.

While fans might say that a younger talent will benefit much more from retiring Cena, the fact of the matter is, not everybody can be given the honour of retiring on of the all-time greats. There are very people in the WWE today who deserve such an opportunity and nobody with the legacy to match that of The Undertaker.

A lot of great men have gone down swinging against The Deadman at Wrestlemania. Cena might be next.

