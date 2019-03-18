3 Potential Opponents For John Cena At WrestleMania 35

Aaron FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.33K // 18 Mar 2019, 16:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena

Even though he's clearly no longer a full-timer in WWE, former 16 time World Heavyweight Champion John Cena will likely be a part of this year's WrestleMania event. But, as of this writing, the ex-WWE Champ doesn't have an official opponent for the company's biggest show of the year.

Whether it's an injury or another commitment, Cena always seems to turn up at WWE's biggest show, and he almost always creates a memorable moment.

Last year, Cena's match with The Undertaker wasn't made official until the day of the show, where he was squashed in less than three minutes by the returning "Deadman." This year's show will likely be different, as Cena's match will probably be announced on tonight's episode of Raw.

If Cena's match isn't made official on Raw, then that could be a sign that he won't be at this year's show, or if he is going to be there, he'll make a surprise appearance.

On that note, here are 3 potential opponents for John Cena at WrestleMania 35:

#1 Baron Corbin

As of right now, Baron Corbin doesn't have an opponent for WrestleMania, which likely means that he's going to end up competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. However, it could also mean that he's going to go one on one with either the retiring Kurt Angle, or the returning John Cena.

Corbin has gotten a lot of television time over the last year, unfortunately for him though, it hasn't done him much good. But, perhaps a match with WWE's most popular superstar will give him the rub he needs.

Sure, most fans would be disappointed if they found out that John Cena's big match at this year's WrestleMania is going to be against Baron Corbin, but at the very least, it would mean that the former constable of Monday Night Raw won't be wrestling Kurt Angle in his retirement match.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement