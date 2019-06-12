3 Potential opponents for Sasha Banks' return

Who will Sasha face upon her return?

Sasha Banks hasn't been seen in WWE since WrestleMania 35 when the Legit Boss and her tag team partner Bayley were defeated by The IIconics for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

There have been plenty of rumors and speculation about why she has been gone, ranging from tantrums in the locker room to Banks simply enjoying some time to rest on holiday for a while.

Regardless of what the reason is, her absence has certainly been noticed by the WWE Universe, who are all keen for one of the very best in-ring talents to return to weekly programming sooner rather than later.

WWE cannot afford to let someone like Banks simply sit on the sidelines, nor will they want to let her leave to possibly join AEW much as Dean Ambrose has done.

Banks has been liking tweets that have trashed WWE, leading many to think that she is done with the company. Banks has reportedly been back in the States filming for WWE 2K20 this week, which could be a major sign that she is set to return soon.

With a potential return to WWE in mind, let's take a look at three possible feuds for Sasha Banks for when she does come back.

#3 Charlotte Flair

Will WWE return to an old feud?

WWE could choose to return to the tried and tested rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks when the Boss returns to WWE. The two women have a long standing history together that has seen them create history in the women's division together, from main-eventing Raw to competing inside Hell in a Cell.

Right now, Charlotte Flair doesn't have much going on after dominating the Women's Championship scene for many months, and so a hot feud against a returning Sasha Banks would be a welcome storyline for her.

The two women always put on incredible matches against each other, and WWE booking a top women's storyline outside of the championship scene is something that the company really needs to start doing and this would be the ideal way to do that.

