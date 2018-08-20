3 Potential opponents for Seth Rollins following SummerSlam 2018

What's in store for the new IC Champion?

WWE SummerSlam 2018 was the biggest event of Summer and it brought us a lot of exciting and surprising moments. The main show kicked off with the Intercontinental match between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler. After an action-packed match, Seth Rollins became the Intercontinental Champion.

Now, what's next for the Architect? Here, we have discussed three possible directions for Seth Rollins after Summerslam.

#1 Teaming with Dean Ambrose to take on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

This match can be the match of the year.

This is my personal choice. It is the match that the audience will be looking for. After knowing what unfolded at SummerSlam it is almost certain that this match will occur. But if this match has some type of stipulation like Hell in a cell match or No hold barred match, then it will be extraordinary.

We all know the quality of all four Superstars and just imagine the quality of the match when all four of them will be in the ring at the same time. It will certainly steal the show.

#2 Finn Balor

He should become the champion once more.

One of the most exciting moments of SummerSlam is the appearance of Demon Finn Balor after ten months. Finn Balor was the first ever Universal Champion. But, as you must be aware, he was forced to give up the title due to injury within a span of 24 hours after claiming a historic victory.

Following that, he struggled throughout his career. But since he has again brought back his 'Demon King' form now it is the perfect opportunity for him to get into the title picture.

A match between the Architect and the high-flying machine is a scintillating concept. It has all the ingredients to be a classic match. The Demon-King avatar of Finn Balor will make the build-up more interesting.

#3 Kevin Owens

He needs a push.

Honestly, I do not think this is the match the audience will be looking for. Kevin Owens lost his Summerslam match but his close relation with Stephenie Macmohan might now provide him the match with the Intercontinental Champion.

Owens is a former Universal Champion. He lost his title to Goldberg. Last year, hes moved from RAW to SmackDown - ‘The land of opportunities’. However, the move did not go down well with Owens.

This is the perfect time to bring Owens back into the title picture. KO is a tremendous performer and his excellent work with the mic makes him a potential candidate for the championship.

He really needs a push in title picture to prove himself. He does have the skills and the WWE officials should use that skill very smartly.

