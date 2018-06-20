3 Potential Opponents For The Undertaker At Summerslam 2018

Who can The Undertaker face at SummerSlam 2018?

Pramit Wagh CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 17:42 IST

The Undertaker wrestled Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2015

The Undertaker is legendary WWE Superstar. No other superstar can ever match the aura of The Undertaker. Taker has an incredible career in which he has achieved many great things.

There have been many rumors around that The Undertaker is going to wrestle at SummerSlam 2018. Taker has been wrestling on frequent occasions recently.

It is likely that he will be wrestling at this year's SummerSlam event. This brings us to the question about who would The Undertaker be facing at this event.

Also, he is going to be facing Triple H at the Super Showdown event in Australia later this year. WrestleMania 35 maybe the last time when we see The Undertaker wrestle but the WWE will possibly use him to the fullest before he retires.

Now, let's have a look at the superstar who would be great opponents for Taker but are not going to make it this list, Honorable Mentions :

Daniel Bryan: He is a great opponent for anyone. Especially, seeing him wrestle Taker would be a delight to watch.

Roman Reigns: He is one of the two people who has defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania. It would be a perfect revenge for The Undertaker if he beats Reigns at SummerSlam.

Triple H: As I said earlier, Taker is facing HHH later this year. And I don't see it becoming a long rivalry. Hunter would've been a great opponent, but it doesn't seem likely to happen.

#3 AJ Styles

The Phenomenal One

"The Phenom" against "The Phenomenal One" would be the biggest marquee match anytime. It is a blockbuster and a money-maker.

AJ Styles is a wrestler that can put on a good match against anyone. He is one of the finest wrestlers in the world right now. He has an incredible moveset and wrestling style.

Even if The Undertaker is 53-years old and cannot wrestle longer matches, he has still got it. Taker proved this recently when he faced Rusev in a Casket Match.

AJ Styles and The Undertaker can put up a hell of a match even if they are given 15 minutes. Even their wrestling styles are complimentary which would give us a perfect blend.